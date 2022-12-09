Samsung Galaxy S23 release date — here's when it could arrive

The Samsung Galaxy S23 release date remains a mystery as we head into the final weeks of 2022. But some details about the likely launch of the first big phones of 2023 have been coming into focus.

The latest Galaxy S models usually appear within the first three months of the new year, as Samsung gets the jump on the rest of the competition by releasing its latest flagships. For 2023, that figures to be the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, which is expected to introduce three new models. In addition to the standard Galaxy S23, we're expecting a Galaxy S23 Plus with a larger screen and a Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It's that latter model that figures to introduce the most significant changes to Samsung's Galaxy S lineup. Early rumors indicate that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP main camera and a super-bright display. All three S23 models are expected to adapt the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon and offer satellite connectivity similar to a feature Apple added to the iPhone 14 lineup.

That's a lot of details to know about phones that haven't even been confirmed yet, and the Galaxy S23 release date is just another bit of information we can glean from the rumor mill. Taking what leakers have claimed about Samsung's release plans and combining it with when the phone maker has rolled out past Galaxy S models, we can come up with a pretty good guess as to the Galaxy S23 release date.

Here's what we know about when to expect Samsung's next phones.

Before we get too deep into Galaxy S23 release date rumors, let's consider when Samsung has released previous models of its flagship phone. A quick glance at the calendar confirms that the launch generally takes place in the first three months of a new year, with Samsung honing in on February for recent launches.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy S Model Announced date Release date Galaxy S22 February 9, 2022 February 25, 2022 Galaxy S21 January 14, 2021 January 29, 2021 Galaxy S20 February 11, 2020 March 6, 2020 Galaxy S10 February 20, 2019 March 8, 2019 Galaxy S9 February 25, 2018 March 16, 2018

In four of the last five years, the Galaxy S lineup for the year arrived in February. The lone exception was 2021, when the Galaxy S21 family appeared in mid-January. In fact, Samsung has pushed the launch date forward in the last two years, announcing the Galaxy S22 in early February.

Mobile World Congress, a major trade show for smartphones, is held every year in Barcelona around the final week of February. However, the last time Samsung tied its smartphone launch to MWC was 2018's Galaxy S9 rollout. Since then, the phone giant has looked to hold its own launch events, well ahead of MWC.

As for Galaxy S ship dates, we also see that Samsung usually brings its new phones to retailer shelves a little more than two weeks after announcing them. The longest gap between announcing the phone and releasing it was the Galaxy S20 launch in 2020, The Galaxy S21 went on sale the fastest after launch.

Using this historical data, there's at least one Galaxy S23 release rumor we can dismiss out of hand. One leaker posted an image claiming that Samsung would start pre-registration in Korea for its upcoming phone on December 23 with that pre-registration program running through January 5. Not only would that be inconsistent with Samsung's recent track record of Galaxy S launches, it also pre-supposes Samsung would be trying to drum up interest in its new phone during the Christmas holiday. That strikes us as dubious.

Another Galaxy S23 release date rumor pointing toward an earlier-than-usual launch came from ET News, with the Korean publication citing sources that claimed a phone release might happen three weeks earlier than the S22's big reveal in 2022. That would place the launch date sometime in January, reportedly so that Samsung could steal attention away from the iPhone 14 as quickly as possible.

A more credible claim points to business as usual for Samsung's latest Galaxy S announcement. Korea Joongang Daily cites an unnamed Samsung executive to contend that the Galaxy S23 will get its reveal at an early February launch event.

When it comes to mobile device launch events, past behavior offers a pretty good clue about what companies might do with their next launch. For that reason, we're most inclined to believe the early February announcement rumor for a potential Galaxy S23 release date — at least until a more credible claim with additional evidence comes along.

But if February is to be the month, what date should we clear on our calendar for Samsung's next smartphone event? With the Presidents Day holiday set for February 20 in the U.S. we'd rule out that week. Valentine's Day happens the week before, with February 14 falling on a Tuesday — the preferred day of the week when tech companies are inclined to hold launch events.

For that reason, we'd anticipate the week of February 6 as the best potential landing sport for a Galaxy Unpacked event, with the Galaxy S23 release date falling on either Tuesday, February 7 or Wednesday, February 8. Should Samsung stick to its two-weeks-and-change pattern of shipping newly announced phones, that would put the Galaxy S23 models on store shelves by February 24.

Of course, that's nothing but an educated guess using current Galaxy S23 release date rumors and our knowledge of Samsung's past product launches. It could well be that Samsung has a different date in mind for the Galaxy S23 release, and we won't be privy to it until the phone maker is good and ready to let us know.