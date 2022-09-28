Samsung Galaxy S23 renders tease stunning redesign — here's your first look

We've just seen the Samsung Galaxy S23's first big design leak, thanks to renders produced by OnLeaks (opens in new tab) according to his own sources. These two sets of unofficial images show us how Samsung may set the base model Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus apart from last year's Galaxy S22 series.

The renders, published by Digit (opens in new tab) and SmartPrix (opens in new tab), show that the Galaxy S23 (in white) and the Galaxy S23 Plus (in black) now have their rear cameras individually embedded into the back, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. If legitimate, it would seem like this will spell the end for the Contour Cut camera block that we saw in the Galaxy S22 series (Ultra model excluded) and Galaxy S21 series.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

The front of these two phones seems to be identical to that of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, keeping the flat display and the centered punch-hole selfie camera.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Digit)

However, we've heard from previous leaks that the bezels around the display could be a little larger for some mysterious reason, which leaker Ice Universe illustrated in a new tweet (opens in new tab).

S22 VS S23 pic.twitter.com/nmlQif0wsGSeptember 28, 2022 See more

OnLeaks also offers us the dimensions of these phones. Those are 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6 mm (5.7 x 2.7 x 0.29 inches) for the Galaxy S23, and 157.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm ( 6.2 x 2.9 x 0.29 inches) for the Galaxy S23 Plus.

That makes both phones a little skinnier widthways, but not by much. That seems to fit with the claims that the 6.1-inch display of the S22 and 6.5-inch display of the S22 Plus will be carried forward to the new generation.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Digit)

Ice Universe (opens in new tab) chimed in after the new renders arrived to mention that the bottom side of the phones (hard to make out in the renders) has an extra microphone hole, and still has a USB-C port and SIM card tray. No eSIM-only shenanigans like on the iPhone 14 here it seems.

Sadly, there are no Galaxy S23 Ultra renders to look at right now. We have heard it could get a little longer and wider than the S22 Ultra, but chances are the design will stay the same, allowing for a nice family resemblance between all three 2023 models.

Internal changes for the Galaxy S23 family seem limited going by current rumors. The main change tipped is the expected yearly chip upgrade, either to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Exynos 2300 depending on where you buy the phone, or to Snapdragon chips worldwide depending on which rumor you believe. The Galaxy S23 Ultra may also be receiving a 200MP main camera and some sort of upgraded display.

We should see all three expected Galaxy S23 models launch in January or February like in previous years. Given how much we liked the Galaxy S22 series, these three phones should all make it onto our best Android phones and best phones overall guides, even if they do turn out not to be that different from the outgoing models.