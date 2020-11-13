Samsung Galaxy S21 leak confirms display design — here's your first look

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is getting a lot of feature leaks at the moment, and this latest one shows us what we can expect for the display.

Ice Universe posted on Twitter two images of what looks to be a pair of screen protectors, which the leaker labeled as the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus.

Providing these images are legitimate, we see that Samsung's is sticking to using punch-hole cutouts for the selfie camera, a design we're now very familiar with thanks to the Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. We believed at one point that Samsung was going to give the Galaxy S21 a sub-display front camera, but that doesn't look to be happening.

It's likely a good decision, as currently putting a camera under the screen means a worse quality panel and worse selfie photos too than a front-facing camera that's not obscured by a screen.

The sizes are as you'd expect, with the Galaxy S21 Plus larger than the basic S21. Only problem is we don't know what their actual sizes are.

The Galaxy S20 measures 6.2 inches across, while the Galaxy S20 Plus is 6.7 inches, so we could assume these two S21 panels are the same, or are at least within a tenth of an inch or so of their size.

It's thought that the display itself will be subtly curved on both the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus, although that's not something we can confirm from these images. The Galaxy S21 Ultra on the other hand has been rumored to have fully curved edges to its display, likely to help users comfortably hold the large handset.

It's worth looking at the corners of the display too. The Galaxy S20 series has rounded corners, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series had sharp ones. These are somewhere in between, which is interesting because a previous leak claiming the S21 Ultra will be compatible with the S Pen stylus, thereby hinting as some merging of the two phone lines.

Such a merging of two flagship lines could make room for its Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip foldable phones to be the standout big-screen handsets of choice.

Aside from some tweaks in design, we're expecting the Galaxy S21 series to come with a new chipset, potentiality a new Exynos chip with improved tech to outpace the best silicon from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8-series chips. And we're expecting a minor upgrade on the camera front, notably the inclusion of two optical zoom lenses in the form of a 3x lens and a 10x periscope lens.

We'll see the Galaxy S21 series debut in January according to recent rumors. Normally we'd be waiting until February, but Samsung is assumed to be moving the schedule up in order to bring its latest and greatest out to battle with strong competitors like the iPhone 12.