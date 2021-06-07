Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price could be this much cheaper

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the more affordable “Fan Edition” of the Galaxy S21, could be set to launch at a cheaper price than its predecessor.

Sammobile reports that media outlets in Korea have claimed the price of the Galaxy S21 FE will be between 700,000 and 800,000 won at launch, which is between $620 and $720. For reference, the Galaxy S20 FE launched in Korea for 899,000 won ($810), so this information would suggest the Galaxy S21 FE will be roughly $100 cheaper than its predecessor.

The Galaxy S20 FE launched last October for $699 (a cheaper 4G model was also released outside of the US). If the above report is accurate, we would expect the Galaxy S21 FE to start from $599 when it debuts later this year.

This lower starting price compared to its predecessor also seems likely as it would keep the continuity of the S21 range. The flagship Galaxy S21 started at $799 when it released in January this year, which was significantly less than the Galaxy S20’s initial price of $999 back in 2020. It would make sense for the Galaxy S21 FE to continue the trend of a lower starting price compared to its immediate predecessor.

While we don’t yet have a firm launch date for the Galaxy S21 FE we expect to it again follow the trend set by its older brother, the Galaxy S21, and release a little earlier than previous FE models. One leaker has claimed it’s set to enter production in July, with an August or September launch window to follow. This would be earlier than the Galaxy S20 FE’s release date, which fell in October.

The smartphone itself hasn’t been shown off in any official capacity but new renders of the Galaxy S21 FE may have revealed the phone’s design, plus what color options will be available. Another Galaxy S21 FE alleged leak, this one from Geekbench, suggests the budget-friendly device will sport a Snapdragon 888 processor and 6GB of RAM, which would only be a slight downgrade on the Galaxy S21’s 8GB of RAM.

Hopefully, we will hear more concrete details about the Galaxy S21 FE soon, but if these leaks are indeed correct it’s shaping up to be a pretty enticing handset for anyone shopping in the mid-range category.