Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra tipped for Galaxy Unpacked event with crazy light design

Samsung has confirmed it will showcase its new Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 1. And while firm details remain under wraps, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has been tipped for an appearance.

SamMobile (opens in new tab) has hinted that the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be revealed during the event, and will beat rival machines from Dell and Apple in at least one category: weight. According to the website’s sources, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be lighter than the Dell XPS 15 and the latest MacBook Pro.

The Dell XPS 15 weighs between 4.2 and 4.6 pounds, depending on the configuration, whereas the newest Apple MacBook Pro starts from 3 pounds for the 13-inch model, but this weight can balloon depending on specifications. According to SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will clock in at less than 3.9 pounds, which should help it feel noticeably lighter compared to its competitors in the Ultra Book space.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Ultra 3 laptop is also expected to pack a full-sized keyboard with a number pad, which could make it a great machine for working on the move. It’s also highly likely to be powered by a 13th Gen Intel processor. But it should be noted these specs are currently just rumored and shouldn't be considered confirmed.

While there’s still a lot we don’t know about the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, if you’re already on board, you can reserve a new Galaxy Book (opens in new tab) right now at Samsung. In return, the tech giant is offering a $50 credit that you can spend on anything in its online store. This will be boosted to a $100 credit if you opt to reserve a new laptop in the Galaxy Book 3 series and Samsung's latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23.

If you'd rather wait to see exactly what you're buying, we expect the full reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra to take place during the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT, 6 p.m. GMT and 5 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 2). This glossy showcase will be live streamed from San Francisco, and Tom’s Guide will be on hand with complete coverage of all the biggest announcements.