Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 rumors — everything we know so far

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards are well over a year old, yet remain difficult to find at retail prices due to the ongoing global chip shortage. Even the new RTX 3090 Ti, which was announced at CES 2022, is nowhere to be found due to supply issues. Despite this, Nvidia is apparently moving forward with plans to release next-generation GPUs – nominally called the RTX 4000 series.

Nvidia hasn’t officially announced the RTX 4000 series graphics cards but, given the persistent rumors from reliable sources, it’s almost certain the GPUs will see the light of day eventually. The rumors in question suggest that the RTX 4000 cards are using new Nvidia Lovelace architecture built on a smaller 5nm process. However, the GPU series may be incredibly power-hungry.

Here’s everything we know about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series.

Twitter user RetiredEngineer shared a pay-walled story from DigiTimes reporting that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs are set to arrive in 2022. Well-known leaker Greymon55 corroborated this by posting that the RTX 4000 cards could release in September of 2022.

The next-gen cards could resolve the restock nightmare, according to rumors. Nvidia is allegedly investing a lot of money into the RTX 4000 series' manufacturing to avoid the problems it faced with RTX 3000 GPUs. As reported by Hardware Times , Nvidia is paying chip foundry TSMC about $10 billion to ensure it has reserved enough capacity to meet demand. Whether that eye-watering sum is enough to ensure a steady supply is another matter though.

Given the information in these leaks, there's a possibility that the next-gen GeForce RTX GPUs could be further into their development than we'd have expected. There was a gap of two years between the current Ampere-based Nvidia GeForce GPUs and their Turing predecessors. But if Nvidia has the GeForce RTX 40 series ready to launch in 2022, it could be aiming for a cadence of introducing a new GPU architecture every year.

There have been no rumors surrounding RTX 4000 GPU pricing. As PCGamesN points out, the RTX 2070 and RTX 3070 each launched at a base price of $499. A potential RTX 4070 will likely cost more, given how the cost of wafers has climbed. Reports also say that 5nm chips will cost more to manufacture.

Given these factors and how Nvidia is paying exorbitant prices to secure chips, the price of even the cheapest RTX 4000 could be higher than in the past. And that’s at MSRP. If scalpers get their hands on these cards (as will certainly be the case), procuring an RTX 4000 series card could cost a small fortune.

The RTX 3090 Ti was unveiled during CES 2022. Could we see the RTX 4000 series in the same year? (Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000: Specs and performance

While far from officially confirmed, the next-gen GeForce cards are tipped to use a 5-nanometer process produced by TSMC (an advance on the 8nm Samsung chips used on the current-gen Ampere generation cards).

According to what Wccftech calls “reliable leakers," the new hardware will likely pack a punch. There’s talk that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 flagship card will be powered by the Ada Lovelace AD102 and come with 18,432 CUDA cores with a clock speed as high as 2.5GHz and 92 teraflops of compute performance.

For comparison’s sake, the current top-end Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 card packs 10,752 CUDA cores, a 1.6GHz clock speed and around 37 teraflops of compute power.

If — and it’s a big ‘if’ — the leaked specs are correct, it looks like we’re set to see a performance increase of around 150%, which sounds like a lot, but is about what was seen between the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 3090. Of course, real-world in-game performance is a different beast, and we'll have to see how that boosted performance affects actual gameplay.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000: Outlook

If you’re a PC gamer then the prospect of new Nvidia cards is enough to get excited about. However, if the RTX 4000 GPUs are as difficult to procure as the RTX 30 series cards, then all of this is academic. After all, the global chip shortage doesn’t seem like it will end this year. And while shortages are partly thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic’s blend of increased demand and severely disrupted supply chains, the GeForce RTX GPUs’ ability to effectively mine cryptocurrency makes them especially appealing to buyers who have no interest in testing their ray tracing abilities on the best PC games .

So far, Nvidia’s attempts to nerf GeForce RTX cards’ cryptocurrency mining ability have been pretty ineffective and easily sidestepped . Assuming the company doesn’t have more tricks up its sleeve and the price of cryptocurrencies continues to fluctuate, the GeForce RTX 40 may be every bit as hard to get hold of as GeForce RTX 30 cards are today.

If the next-gen Nvidia GPUs launch in September as rumors suggest, we’ll hopefully get official word sooner rather than later. We’ll update this hub with any and all pertinent information regarding the RTX 4000 cards, so be sure to come back for the latest.