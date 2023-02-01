Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra hands-on — meet Samsung’s answer to the MacBook Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a powerful 16-inch Windows laptop that aims to rival Apple's premium notebooks. Based on our early hands-on time, we think it could be one of 2023's best laptops for power users.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra seems to be the company’s answer to the MacBook Pro 16-inch (2023). The comparison isn’t baseless, given that this is the first Samsung laptop sporting the “Ultra” moniker. Toss in the latest Intel 13th gen Core i7 or Core i9 CPU and Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU — along with a 16-inch AMOLED 3K 120Hz display — and you have a potential rival to Apple’s latest premium notebook.

I got some hands-on time with the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra during a press event Samsung held in New York City. Of all the Galaxy Book 3 laptops showcased, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra was the highlight for me. Based on what I saw, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra could be one of the best laptops and possibly one of the best gaming laptops of 2023. Read on to find out why.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Price $2,199 (starting) Display 16-inch 3K (2,880 x 1,800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 16:10, 120Hz CPU Intel Core i7-13700H | Intel Core i9-13900H GPU RTX 4050 laptop GPU | RTX 4070 laptop GPU RAM 16-32GB Storage 512GB | 1TB Dimensions 13.9 x 9.8 x 0.6 inches Weight 3.9 pounds

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Price and configuration

The entry-level Galaxy Book 3 Ultra features a 16-inch AMOLED (what Samsung brands a Dynamic AMOLED 2X) display with 3K (2,880 x 1,800) resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 13th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. This configuration retails for $2,199.

The most decked-out model has the same 16-inch display, but packs an Intel Core i9 processor, an Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This configuration will cost a whopping $2,999.

Samsung has yet to give a firm release date for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. The company will begin shipping sibling laptops the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 on February 17, and we expect Ultra units to start shipping sometime thereafter.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Design

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a sleek and elegant laptop that’s suited to both professional and recreational environments. This is thanks to its Graphite finish and overall non-descript design. Aside from a discreet Samsung logo on its lid, this machine doesn’t have any major distinguishing features.

At 13.9 x 9.8 x 0.6 inches and weighing 3.9 pounds, this laptop is easy to hold and carry around. In fact, its lightness was the main thing I noticed when I first went hands-on with the device. Its large size made me think it would be heavy, but the opposite is true. I would need to toss it into my bag and travel with it to gauge its portability in everyday situations, but I’m sure I’ll forget this notebook is in my bag — which is exactly what I want from a laptop.

I’ve said this in multiple laptop reviews, but I prefer notebooks with subdued designs. Because of that, I'm a fan of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra’s overall look. It’s an elegant machine.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Display

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, which was first used in the company’s premium smartphone lineup. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 have gorgeous AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, and it’s great to see that technology in the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Samsung says the screen can reach 400 nits of brightness and 120% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. We would need to conduct our own brightness test to confirm these numbers, but based on my brief hands-on time, I was very impressed by the laptop’s display.

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer looked fabulous on the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and really captured the trailer’s otherworldly vibe. I was especially impressed by the vivid colors and the contrast between lights and darks. The display’s quality and size should make watching streaming content from places like YouTube TV and Netflix a pure joy.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Keyboard and touchpad

This big laptop has an equally large keyboard. Even with my big hands, I found it easy to move around and type on this spacious keyboard. I’m not the biggest fan of laptop keyboards; it’s why I use a real keyboard and mouse with my laptop . But the membrane keys on this device felt good to type on and provided decent resistance when pressed.

The touchpad is also pretty darn large. It’s one of the biggest touchpads I’ve seen, on par with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and the 2021 MacBook Pro 16-inch. It felt smooth to use and it responded to all my swipes and gestures. The touchpad works as intended, even for someone who prefers using a traditional mouse.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra: Ports

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has a decent amount of ports. This includes one HDMI, two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, one USB-A, a microSD card slot and a headphone/mic jack.

The inclusion of an HDMI port is useful if you want to connect to an external monitor. Given the aforementioned specs in this laptop, it could potentially be a desktop replacement — especially for those who may have an older desktop. And of course, the ability to use an external monitor when gaming is something that’s appreciated.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Performance

The reason the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra bears the “Ultra” moniker isn’t just due to its size. It’s because of its powerful specs. Though it may not look like it, this machine should be quite a capable gaming laptop.

Different configurations come with the latest Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs. To be specific, 13th gen Intel Core i7 and i9 processors and Nvidia RTX 4050 and RTX 4070 laptop GPUs. Combine with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage for the high-end model, we expect the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra to find a place on our best gaming laptops list.

During the event, I opened 20 windows and ran a YouTube video. I noticed some pages started to load slower, but that was likely due to the wireless connection using more bandwidth. The laptop became warmer when I had all those windows open, but it wasn’t uncomfortable keeping it on my lap. Of course, our heat test will reveal how hot this machine can get.

We can’t make a determination until we’ve fully tested the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. But based on its specs, there’s a lot to get excited about.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Webcam

The laptop comes with a Full HD (1080p) webcam. I tested the camera out and found it delivered a sharp image quality with balanced colors. In all fairness, the Samsung event’s location featured exceptional lighting which no doubt contributed to the webcam’s clear image quality. But if you’re somewhere with halfway decent lighting, I suspect you’ll look good during video calls.

Samsung says that the built-in Studio Mode will offer improved visuals and lighting correction. Features include auto-framing, eye contact correction and smooth backgrounds. This is a feature I’m looking forward to testing first-hand, especially eye contact correction.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Audio

I wasn’t able to try out the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra’s audio features but it seems this laptop should have good audio quality — both for you and those you’re in a video call with.

Samsung says the quad-speaker system delivers “clear, high notes and a rich bass sound.” That last point is something I’m especially interested in hearing for myself considering I’m generally not a fan of how thin bass sounds on most laptops.

The notebook’s microphones are said to have AI noise canceling that captures your voice while reducing background noise. This is a feature found in most modern laptops and should make conferencing with others a better experience.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Features

One of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra’s handiest features is Samsung Multi Control, which lets you control your Galaxy smartphone with the laptop’s keyboard and touchpad. This enables you to copy, paste or drag and drop files between devices. The Second Screen feature turns Galaxy tablets into an additional monitor.

A Samsung PR rep demonstrated Multi Control before letting me try it. At first, it’s a bit weird dragging the laptop’s cursor over to a Galaxy phone and back. But it’s very seamless and became second nature within seconds. I dragged photos from the phone to the laptop and vice versa.

Samsung says that services like Single Sign On, Galaxy Smart Switch and Galaxy Book Experience will help users integrate the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with other Galaxy devices. The company also promises better connectivity with Windows 11 and your Galaxy phone. That all sounds like Samsung’s attempt at trying to replicate the Apple ecosystem, which is a noble effort indeed.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Outlook

Even with my brief hands-on time with the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, I can tell it has the potential to be Samsung’s best laptop ever. With a gorgeous 16-inch screen, elegant design and powerful components, it seems like a clear winner — especially for those already embedded within Samsung’s ecosystem.

Stay tuned for our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.