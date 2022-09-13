PS5 State of Play returns today — but keep your expectations in check

Sony has confirmed via the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) and its various social media accounts that State of Play is returning today (Tuesday, September 13). And the showcase is confirmed to feature new gameplay for almost a dozen PS5, PS4 and PSVR 2 games.

It’s a live stream that is likely to be well worth your time, but it’s also important to keep your expectations in check. PlayStation gamers have been craving updates on the biggest PS5 games all summer long, and this desperation for news is already leading to some fairly outlandish predictions about what will be featured during the latest State of Play.

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to watch the State of Play for September 2022, but also some words of warning. We’re not looking to dampen your anticipation for what should still be an enjoyable presentation, we just want to make sure you don’t come away disappointed after setting overinflated expectations.

State of Play not a PlayStation Showcase

It’s important to note the difference between a State of Play and a PlayStation Showcase. This might seem like a trivial point to some, but Sony uses different branding for its live-streamed events for a clear reason.

In September 2020 and 2021, Sony held a PlayStation Showcase. Last year, Sony used the PlayStation Showcase to announce Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine as well as offering our first look at God of War Ragnarok gameplay. The previous year a PlayStation Showcase was used to fully unveil the PS5 console, and it’s also where we got pricing and release information for the machine.

(Image credit: Sony)

Meanwhile, State of Play events tend to be smaller in scale, often featuring more third-party titles and independent games. Sometimes they’re dedicated exclusively to just one game, for instance with the Hogwarts Legacy and Gran Turismo 7 State of Plays held earlier this year — but this is always announced ahead of time.

Sony has already given us a teaser of what to expect to see in today’s State of Play: “We’ll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world. Expect about 20 minutes of reveals, new updates and fresh gameplay footage for 10 games.”

This, of course, doesn't mean it’s impossible for a Sony first-party studio to reveal their next game at a State of Play, and we could still get another glimpse at Spidey’s next adventure, but based on the historic track record of the State of Play event we’d say either is pretty unlikely.

Today’s live stream is almost certainly not going to be a repeat of the PlayStation Showcase that has been held around this time in the previous two years. So, make sure to note Sony’s forewarning and set your expectations accordingly.

Nevertheless, you should still go into this State of Play with an open mind. We might not get all of PlayStation’s heavy hitters, but we’re still likely to see a load of brilliant upcoming games.

How to watch PS5 State of Play for September 2022

The PlayStation State of Play for September 2022 is scheduled to take place Tuesday, September 13 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. BST. The live-streamed event will be available across various streaming platforms including Twitch and YouTube.

It doesn’t appear there will be a pre-show, but you will still be able to join the stream prior to the State of Play starting, so you don’t miss a moment. We’ve added an embedded link above, so just click play when the show starts to begin watching.

As noted, the show is confirmed to last for around 20 minutes and will include games coming to PS5, PS4 and PSVR 2. There will be a particular focus on titles from developers based in Japan, which makes sense as the Tokyo Games Show is scheduled to take place later this week.