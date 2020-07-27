PS5 is getting a ridiculous 24K gold edition for people who love wasting money

They say ‘all that glitters is not gold’ but in the case of this gold-dipped PS5 that maxim doesn’t stand. And it comes to us from luxury British brand Truly Exquisite, which has a habit of slathering tech in precious metals.

So, if you have a wad of cash that would make Scrooge McDuck apoplectic with envy then you’ll be able to get a 24-karat gold or platinum covered PS5 when it gets released at the end of the year. It’s likely to cost several thousand dollars or pounds, so if you want to save a few stacks, there’ll be an 18-karat rose gold version, though you’ll have to bear the shame of being a luxury cheapskate or just partially exquisite.

There is no official price for the blinged out PS5 console, but as Truly Exquisite founder Kunal Patel said that there’ll be “probably no more than 100 pieces released worldwide”. So we suspect the gold-coated PS5 will cost at lease the value of six iPhone 11 Pro Max handsets.

In 2013, a 24-karat gold plated Xbox One was on offer for £6,000, nearly $8,000, at luxury store Harrods. As such, we’d expect a PS5 with the Truly Exquisite treatment to be around the same amount or more.

While the design of the PS5 has certainly divided opinion, you’d really need to fully love the aesthetic of the console but hate its dual-tone color scheme to warrant getting one covered in gold or platinum. Or you might have more money than sense.

Sony has said the PS5 will come with a lot of custom finishes after its release, But this is probably not what it had in mind.

Even if you’re keen to splash the cash on a gold PS5, it’s worth noting that the PS5 kicks out 10.28 teraflops of power. That’s a lot more than current generation consoles, which would probably explain why the PS5 is so large: it needs a lot of space for cooling its powerful components.

We’re not experts in thermodynamics, but we reckon coating a PS5 in gold will not do its cooling much good; gold is a decent conductor of heat but it won’t do much good outside of the console.

If you really want to ‘deck’ out your PS5 gaming setup then perhaps getting one of the new Marantz AV receivers that promise to boost the PS5's audio is the way to go. Or just save your money and get an Xbox Series X so you can play all the games announced at the latest Xbox 2020 event.