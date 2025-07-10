PlayStation Portal gets rare discount for Prime Day — and this useful PS5 accessory has aged like a fine wine

Despite some pre-launch skepticism (including from yours truly), PlayStation Portal has gone on to become a popular PS5 accessory and even experienced stock shortages during its first winter on the market.

It’s one of those gaming items that seems to be stubbornly holding its price since launch, so I was pleasantly surprised to spot this Prime Day 2025 deal.

As part of Amazon’s annual sales event, PlayStation Portal is on sale for £179 at Amazon U.K. That’s a £20 discount on the remote play devices' full price, and the joint lowest price I’ve spotted to date. While it’s not the biggest saving of Prime Day 2025, it’s a noteworthy deal on a device that's rarely on sale.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., a brand new PlayStation Portal is sticking with its $199 MSRP. However, if you’re willing to dip into the used market, Amazon is selling PlayStation Portals in “new like” condition for $177.

PlayStation Portal: was £199 now £179 at Amazon PlayStation Portal is a remote-play device that connects to your PS5 and lets you experience the console's library of games via its 8-inch display, which is sandwiched between two halves of a DualSense controller. Breaking free from TV is pretty liberating, but be sure to note that the Portal requires a strong Wi-Fi connection at all times to function. The device is rarely on sale, so don't miss this chance to pick one up at a discount thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

PlayStation Portal (Used: Like New): was $199 now $177 at Amazon Over in the U.S., Amazon isn't discounting the PlayStation Portal for Prime Day (yet, at least). However, you can still score one for a little bit cheaper if you're willing to go down the "used" route. Amazon claims its "used" Portals are in "Like New" condition, and you do get a warranty too.

In the Tom’s Guide offices, the PlayStation Portal is a pretty polarizing device. Due to its strict functionality as a remote play-only device, some staffers have endured a less-than-stellar experience marred by significant stuttering and problematic input lag.

I don’t say the above to put you off a purchase, but rather to make clear that the PlayStation Portal is a “your mileage may vary” piece of tech. It requires a strong and dependable internet connection at all times. But if you get the Wi-Fi conditions just right, it’s a pretty nifty gadget that allows you to enjoy the best PS5 games on a very ergonomic handheld device.

The PlayStation Portal is a “your mileage may vary” piece of tech.

As noted, prior to its release in November 2023, I was unenthused about its prospects, but after getting my hands on one, I quickly fell in love with PlayStation Portal.

I still make regular use of mine to this very day. Even if my portable play time has been dominated by the Nintendo Switch 2 in recent weeks, you simply can’t beat being able to chip away at the new PS5 exclusive Death Stranding 2: On the Beach from the comfort of the couch when someone else is using the TV.

Sony also didn’t just release the PlayStation Portal and forget about it. Instead, the PS5 accessory has been updated over the past 18 months with various improvements, including the ability to cloud stream select PlayStation Plus games directly to the Portal without the need to be tethered to a PS5 console.

Although my colleague Nick Pino is still waiting for Netflix support, I can’t say this is an omitted feature I particularly care about. If I wish to stream Netflix on the go, there are a myriad of options already out there.

The PlayStation Portal has gone on to become one of the best-selling PlayStation accessories in history, and while the launch hype has died down now, with consistent stock levels throughout 2025, scoring one at a discount remains pretty rare.

So, if you’ve been itching to play your PS5 games pretty much anywhere (with the caveat that you’ll need stable Wi-Fi), now is the perfect time to pick up a Portal on sale courtesy of Amazon Prime Day 2025.