PS5 and Xbox Series X could get a big audio boost from this new tech

The PS5 and Xbox Series X both come with support for high-resolution 4K and 8K gaming and promise to deliver strong audio capabilities. So when both consoles launch at the end of the year, you might want to have the audio-visual tech to get the most out of their capabilities.

Enter Marantz and its new series of AV receivers and amps that come with next-generation console-friendly 8K support and can facilitate 120Hz gaming at 4K thanks to HDMI 2.1 connectivity. And the AV kit also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, ready to get the most out of next-generation games with high-fidelity graphics and ray-tracing capabilities.

Marantz’s new AV range, which comprises one receiver and three amplifiers, all come with such features ready for the next generation of games consoles. And there’s also support for Quick Media Switching (QMS), which allows for quick switching between media sources without causing screen blackouts. That could prove handy for when you want to seamlessly bounce from a gaming session into watching a movie. These audio and visual capabilities won’t come cheap, however, with the SR5015 receiver costing £899, or around $1,130.

But if you have the money and a home cinema or powerful audio system you want to connect an Xbox Series X or PS5 to, then they could be worth the money. With support for 7.2 and 9.1 surround sound, the new AV range could really tap into the immersive sound the upcoming games consoles promise to deliver.

There’s one caveat, in that Sony has claimed that dedicated headphones like its PS5-focused Pulse 3D wireless headset will be needed to get the most out of the 3D audio tech the PS5 will have. That means that support for Sony’s new audio tech might not be carried through to the latest AV kit.

With the promise of powerful performance, virtually no loading times, ray-tracing graphics, and high-resolution gaming at fast frame rates, both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are shaping up to be impressive new consoles. So having the extra AV kit to get the most out of them should help give you the ultimate gaming experience, providing you have the money and space.

