PS5 and Xbox Series X will play Cyberpunk 2077 at launch — but there's a catch

Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X won’t initially be getting enhanced editions of Cyberpunk 2077, which is one of the most anticipated games of 2020.

The game’s developer CD Projekt Red confirmed that the next-generation consoles will get Cyberpunk 2077, but it won’t come with extra graphics and performance improvements at first.

"In terms of Microsoft's console, like I said, we have officially confirmed both the update and the cross-gen availability, meaning that you'll be able to play the game from the get-go on the next-gen," said , CD Projekt’s SVP of business development Michal Nowakowski said in an interview with Video Games Chronicle.

"However, when it comes to a proper, full-blown next-gen version, that's going to come later, we haven't announced when and I don't have a new comment here on that."

Given the PS5 and Xbox Series X have both been touted as machines that have a significant performance hike over their predecessors, and will target 4K and even 8K resolutions, the lack of an enhanced version of Cyberpunk 2077 at launch might be a bit of disappointment to people eagerly awaiting the next-generation consoles.

That being said, from what we’ve seen so far, Cyberpunk 2077 looks like it’ll be a graphically impressive game nevertheless.

However, once Cyberpunk 2077 is out in the wild, CD Projekt Red will seemingly release an enhanced version of its action RPG. The developer has already confirmed that Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system will allow for an enhanced version of Cyberpunk 2077 to be available to anyone who purchases the Xbox One version.

We don’t know if the same will be true for the PS5, as it doesn’t have an equivalent of Smart Delivery. Sony could force people to buy two different versions of the game, or an enhanced patch could be rolled out after Cyberpunk 2077 launches that will retrofit the enhanced features.

“There's no official announcements coming from PlayStation so we really cannot confirm or deny anything. It's PlayStation that first needs to address these issues and then we're happy to make a comment but we can't jump the gun ahead of them," Nowakowski said in a recent Q&A.

With Cyberpunk 2077 still on track for a September 2020 launch, the game looks like it will arrive before the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Fans who pick it up early will eventually be able to play it on their new consoles — just don't expect any big enhancements out of the gate.