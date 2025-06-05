Sony reveals Project Defiant arcade fighting stick
The first fighting stick made by PlayStation
Sony has a new PlayStation-branded arcade-style fight stick coming soon. The controller, dubbed Project Defiant, was just announced during the June 2025 State of Play showcase.
It should pair nicely with some of the best fighting games on PS5 as well as the recently announced Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection and the Arc System Works fighting game Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.
The teaser only showed the stick, but more details were revealed in a subsequent PlayStation blog post. There Sony revealed that the controller can wirelessly connect to a PS5 or PC using PlayStation Link technology, though you can optionally plug it in via a USB-C cable.
According to Sony, the Link allows for "ultra-low latency" with the aim of facilitating precise responses when pressing buttons or moving the stick.
The Project Defiant fight stick is "custom designed" by Sony and features at least eight buttons with mechanical switches. It's a digital stick, so you can move it orthogonally but not freely in any direction.
There is also a touchpad similar to the one on the DualSense controller and interchangeable restrictor gates. The controller will also come with a carrying case that includes a lever gap to keep the stick safe.
Sony did not share a release date beyond 2026 instead saying that more details would come in the "months ahead." Those details will include the actual device name and eventually the launch date. But we'll have to wait and try one for ourselves to see if it's one of the best fight sticks for PS5.
