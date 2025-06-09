Nintendo delays live-action 'Zelda' movie — here's when it'll now hit theaters

With the Switch 2 launch finally here, Nintendo fans have plenty to celebrate. But the wait is still on for the upcoming live-action "The Legend of Zelda" movie, and unfortunately, it just got a little longer.

The film's been delayed until May 7, 2027, slipping past its initial March 26, 2027, release date that Nintendo announced earlier this year. Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of The Legend of Zelda franchise, cited "production reasons" for the delay, but didn't offer much detail.

"For production reasons, we are changing the release date of the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda to May 7, 2027," Miyamoto said Monday on X (formerly Twitter). "It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it can be. Thank you for your patience."

Hollywood movies get delayed all the time, especially when we're this far out, so it's not surprising to see it get pushed back. And a few weeks isn't that long as far as delays go.

The live-action adaptation of the "The Legend of Zelda" series is part of Nintendo's broader push to expand beyond video games into films and theme parks. The initiative saw huge success with 2023's animated "Super Mario Bros. Movie," which grossed over $1 billion at the box office. A sequel remains on track for April 2026.

Everything we know about 'The Legend of Zelda' movie

Much remains under wraps about the upcoming live-action "The Legend of Zelda" movie. It was initially announced in November 2023, and Nintendo's revealed precious little information since.

Here's what we do know: The film is a co-production between Nintendo and Sony Pictures with "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" and "Maze Runner" director Wes Ball at the helm. Ball hasn't specified if the movie will be adapted from any particular game in the series, but he told Entertainment Weekly he's aiming for a look that's like "live-action Miyazaki."

Miyamoto will serve as producer along with Marvel veteran Avi Arad. In March, Nintendo showed off a logo for the film with the previously scheduled premiere date. There's been no word yet on casting details, so who will be playing Link, Zelda, or any other characters who show up remains a big question mark.

When it does hit theaters, it'll be entering a veritable golden age of video game adaptations, including shows like "The Last of Us" (which just wrapped up season 2) and "Fallout" as well as the "Sonic the Hedgehog" films. Here's hoping "The Legend of Zelda" live-action adaptation ends up among their ranks, and we don't have another "Borderlands" on our hands.