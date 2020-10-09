Prime Day deal: Phone with world's best battery life now just $184

You don't have to wait until Prime Day deals arrive to save money on a new phone, even if you're looking for a budget model.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Moto G7 Power on sale for $184.99. That's $65 off and one of the best deals we've seen for this phone. However, the best thing about the Moto G7 Power is right there in the name. It's got a 5,000 mAh that keeps the phone powered up for an entire day before you need to charge it.

Moto G7 Power: was $249 now $184 @ Amazon

The Moto G7 Power features a massive 5,000 mAh battery that lets you go an entire day without a charge. It also features solid performance for a budget phone, and Amazon's price cut means you can get this device for less than $200.View Deal

When we tested the phone's battery for our Moto G7 Power review, we got it to continuously surf the web over a cellular connection for more than 15.5 hours. The only phone to ever beat that number was its successor, the Moto G Power. One year after its release, the Moto G7 remains on our best phone battery life list.

The Moto G Power is the newer of these two Motorol handsets, but the Moto G7 is still a capable budget phone — especially if its price has fallen under $200. Beyond its superior battery life, the Moto G7 delivers solid performance and can work on any cellular network.

We're keeping an eye on all the best Prime Day phone deals leading up to Amazon's two-day Prime Day sale starting Oct. 13. Be sure to check back regularly if you're on the hunt for a good inexpensive phone.