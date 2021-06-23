Portugal vs France live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group F game for free

Portugal vs France Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Portugal vs France Euro 2020 game starts today (Wednesday, June 23) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC iPlayer. Full channel details below.

The Portugal vs France live stream is starting soon, and it could be one of the closest games of the Euro 2020 tournament so far — you won't want to miss this Group F match.

France currently sit top of the group and are already guaranteed to qualify for the next round, but are coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw with Hungary. Portugal on the other hand are licking their wounds after being thoroughly outclassed by Germany in a 2-4 demolition. A draw would see Portugal also progress to the next round, but they will desperately want a win to pick up some momentum ahead of the Ro16.

There's still plenty to play for in Group F as both Portugal and France can still top the group, but the final standing will be highly dependent on the result in the concurrent Germany vs Hungary match.

How to watch Euro 2020 for free — live stream, fixtures, groups and more

The best streaming devices

France, who are the reigning World Champions, will go into this game as the favorites, but Portugal have players who can hurt any team: Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo are the dangermen to look out for.

But France have their own wealth of attacking talent; could this finally be the game where Kylian Mbappé gets his first goal of Euro 2020? Portugal need a result here much more than the already-qualified France, so expect them to take the game to the French from the first whistle.

Portugal vs France kicks off today (Wednesday, June 23) at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT). The best part? You can watch it anywhere in the world, for free.

Keep reading our guide to find out how, and don't forget to check our main How to watch Euro 2020 page for the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more.

How to watch the Portugal vs France live stream for free

Every game in Euro 2020 is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., which has the added benefit of letting anyone watch for free, regardless of location. With one of the best VPN services, you can tune in to and enjoy free U.K. coverage from anywhere.

With the Portugal vs France live stream, for instance, you can watch it for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer online. However, you will need to have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the Portugal vs France live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're currently in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're somewhere else.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast and works on plenty of devices. It even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so it's completely risk-free.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How to watch the Portugal vs France live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.S. soccer fans can watch the Portugal vs France live stream on ESPN, so if you already get that channel as part of a cable package, you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, the match starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

Cord cutters do have other options though, including Sling TV. The Sling Orange package, which costs $35 per month, comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 which will cover the whole Euro 2020 tournament.

Another possibility is Fubo.TV; it's more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. but you happen to be in the U.S. currently, you can watch the Portugal vs France live stream for free on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. Just remember that you need to have a valid TV licence.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN2. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN2 among them. View Deal

How to watch the Portugal vs France live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The BBC and ITV are sharing the U.K. rights to Euro 2020's 51 games and the Portugal vs France live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is schedule for 8 p.m. BST, and you can tune in at 7:30 p.m. for pre-game commentary and analysis.

If that sounds enticing but you're not currently in the U.K., you can follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN — but you will need a valid U.K. TV licence.

How to watch the Portugal vs France live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, the Portugal vs France live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who aren't in the country at the moment but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still watch a Portugal vs France live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Portugal vs France live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Optus Sport is the place to go for Euro 2020 games in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Portugal vs France live stream via its mobile or tablet apps, as well as on Apple TV and Chromecast.

Don't forget that if you're not currently Down Under, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.