PlayStation State of Play July 2021 — how to watch it and what to expect

Sony may have skipped E3 last month, but the gaming juggernaut has already confirmed when its next PlayStation State of Play showcase will be taking place. Mark your calendar for Thursday, July 8.

If you’ve never tuned in before, State of Play is a regular digital showcase that Sony holds every few months to show off exclusive PS5 games as well as upcoming releases from key third-party partners. The last showcase was held in May this year and included the first Horizon: Forbidden West gameplay.

While we don’t know exactly what will be shown at the next State of Play, Sony has ruled out a few key titles including God of War 2 or further updates on Horizon: Forbbiden West. We do know that it will offer 30 minutes of gaming goodness.

Here’s to watch the PlayStation State of Play July 2021, as well as a few predictions about what games could be shown off.

How to watch PlayStation State of Play 2021

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS5 State of Play 2021 will take place on Thursday, July 8 at 5 p.m. ET and it will be available to stream across various platforms including Twitch and YouTube. It doesn’t appear there will be a pre-show, but you will still be able to join the stream prior to the State of Play starting so you don’t miss a moment.

The showcase is slated to last 30 minutes and will feature a range of titles with upcoming exclusive shooter Deathloop given a prominent spotlight.

What to expect from PlayStation State of Play 2021

(Image credit: Bethesda)

In the official blog post confirming this State of Play showcase, Sony was quick to confirm that the next God of War, Horizon: Forbbiden West nor the next generation PSVR 2 will not be featured. So don’t get your hopes up for updates on any of them.

However, it's been confirmed that the half-an-hour long stream will include an extended look at developer Arkane’s upcoming PS5 exclusive Deathloop. According to the blog post in this gameplay demo, we’ll get to see protagonist Cole “use his abilities to stealthily skulk across rooftops or go in guns blazing to create a whole lot of mayhem.”

Alongside this look at Deathloop, we’ll also get updates on several upcoming indies and some third-party titles as well. One title that was entirely absent from E3, and was announced at a PlayStation showcase last year, is Hogwarts Legacy — could this State of Play give us a look sneak peek at gameplay?