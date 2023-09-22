Patriots vs Jets live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 online

The Patriots vs Jets live stream is about to begin, and it features two teams whose seasons are not going the way they hoped so far. The play of two struggling quarterbacks against elite defenses makes this an NFL live stream you can't miss.

Patriots vs Jets channel, start time The Patriots vs Jets live stream airs Sunday, Sept. 24.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Sept. 25)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

It was only a few years ago that Bill Belichick and Tom Brady won their sixth Super Bowl together. Heck, it was just two seasons ago that Mac Jones took the Patriots to the playoffs as a rookie Pro Bowl quarterback.

But that feels like a lifetime ago now. This season the Patriots are 0-2, albeit after playing some tough opponents. But the final scores have been flattering for this Patriots offense, which has scored zero points in half the quarters it's played so far. Mac Jones looks nothing like a Pro Bowler and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien doesn't feel like an upgrade over Matt Patricia despite having run several high-powered offenses in his career.

The Jets, however, should provide a bounce-back opportunity for the Patriots, because as bad as Mac Jones has looked, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been undeniably worse. Nobody in the NFL has thrown more interceptions than Wilson and he struggles to move the ball forward without the help of his receivers. The Patriots defense should have no problem adding to Wilson's interception total on Sunday.

Of course, this was never supposed to be a Jets offense led by Wilson. After Wilson's disappointing rookie season, the Jets brought in future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to lead the offense, but then Rodgers went down in the first drive of Week 1 with an Achilles injury, so for now it's Wilson's team whether the Jets like it or not.

Despite the Jets' offensive woes though, the defense is good and they did beat the Buffalo Bills in a shocking Week 1 upset. So don't count them out. DraftKings has the Patriots as 2.5-point road favorites against the Jets with an over-under of 36.5 points, so whether the Patriots or Jets win this one, don't expect much scoring.

How to watch Patriots vs Jets live stream from anywhere

Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Patriots vs Jets you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Patriots vs Jets live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Patriots vs Jets live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 24

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers a NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and our FuboTV promo codes could help you save on a monthly plan.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

Patriots vs Jets live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Patriots vs Jets.

Patriots vs Jets live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Patriots vs Jets on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

However, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Patriots vs Jets live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Patriots vs Jets live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Patriots vs Jets live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider Patriots vs Jets is available on CTV Montreal and CTV Atlantic.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

Patriots vs Jets live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Patriots vs Jets NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Patriots vs Jets NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.