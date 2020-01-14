The Echo Dot is our favorite compact smart speaker. One retailer currently has it on sale for a price that puts Amazon to shame.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Dot for $29.99 from B&H. That's $20 off and $5 cheaper than Amazon's current price. It's also the second lowest price we've ever seen for this Alexa speaker. This is among the best tech deals we've seen outside of the holidays.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49 now $29 @ B&H Photo

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. If you're looking for an Alexa device with high-quality audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it. It's now on sale for just $29.99.View Deal

The Echo Dot is one of the best smart home devices you can own. It delivers great sound for its size and sports a fabric design that looks great in any decor.

In our Echo Dot 3rd Gen review, we liked its nice design and vastly improved audio over its predecessor. With softer, more-rounded edges, the new Dot looks less like a hockey puck and more like something you'd want in your living room.

With Alexa voice control built-in the Echo Dot can play music, audio books, and give you with the latest weather, news and traffic info--just ask Alexa.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so we recommend you snag one while you still can.