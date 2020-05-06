OnePlus Z leak gives it a big advantage over iPhone SE and Pixel 4a

The OnePlus Z 's processor has been leaked. And while this budget-friendly phone is likely to face strong competition from the upcoming Google Pixel 4a and the new iPhone SE, OnePlus will have a big advantage over those two handsets.

Max J of All About Samsung (via 9to5Google ) posted the below tweet with the news that the OnePlus Z will use a Snapdragon 765G CPU. This is Qualcomm's chip for mid-range Android phones, compared to the Snapdragon 865 found in many flagship phones.

However, the 765 has an advantage in that it has 5G capabilities built-in, while the 865 requires a separate 5G modem which takes up more space inside a handset. You'll likely pay more for the OnePlus Z versus the iPhone SE and Pixel 4a, but this feature alone could be worth it.

Earlier leaks had claimed the new cheaper OnePlus would feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 CPU, a cheaper but less powerful processor. However, the new leak seems to point to OnePlus changing its mind, and as Max J has leaked other OnePlus information before, he has a good track record for accuracy.

Compared to the iPhone SE, the OnePlus Z's 765G system-on-a-chip is a mixed blessing. In terms of power, it's not going to match up to the A13 Bionic chip in the SE, which can soundly defeat even the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 in several tests.

However, the 765 contains a 5G modem, meaning the OnePlus Z will be surprisingly future-proof for a mid-range device. While the iPhone SE will likely have a long life of operating system updates, based on the lengthy support Apple provides for its phones, it won't ever be able to access faster and more reliable 5G signals.

A more direct Android competitor is Google's Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a is rumored to cost $399. However, Google's next mid-range phone is potentially using the non-5G Snapdragon 730 processor instead, making it less powerful and less future-proof than the OnePlus Z. The Pixel 5 has also been tipped to use the same Snapdragon 765 as the OnePlus phone, but will likely cost a lot more due to other features.

The OnePlus Z is tipped for a July release, likely costing between $550 and $650. Aside from the chipset, other rumored features include a 6.4-inch display, three rear cameras, a 4,000 mAh battery and the same 30W wired fast charging that OnePlus uses on its other recent handsets.