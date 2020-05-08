Killer OnePlus 8 deal is $550 off on Verizon right now

Verizon's version of the OnePlus 8 is specially designed to take advantage of the wireless carrier's very fast 5G network, but it also costs more than the versions of that phone you can buy elsewhere. Thanks to a new promotion at Big Red, you can save big on the OnePlus 8 5G UW and even enjoy some nice perks in the progress.

The OnePlus 8 5G UW sold exclusively through Verizon costs $799 normally, a $100 premium over the version of the phone available unlocked and from T-Mobile. But if you've got an older phone to trade in, Verizon will give you a discount of up to $550 on the new OnePlus device.

OnePlus 8 5G UW: Save $550 @ Verizon

Buy the $799 OnePlus 8 at Verizon on an installment plan, and trade in an eligible phone to get $550 in rebates. Those savings will be applied to your monthly bill in the form of credits spread out over 24 months.View Deal

There are some caveats to this OnePlus 8 deal, besides the trade-in requirement. You'll need to buy the OnePlus 8 in installments, so that your trade-in credits will be applied to your bill over 24 months. You'll also need to have a specific Verizon unlimited data plan — either the current Do More, Play More or Get More plans or the grandfathered Above Unlimited and Beyond Unlimited plans — to get the maximum rebate. Other unlimited plans qualify for a $350 rebate. (You'll want the Do More, Play More or Get More plan anyhow — they include 5G coverage at no extra cost, and that's really the point of having the OnePlus 8 5G UW.)

The good news here is that Verizon has a really broad idea of what qualifies as an acceptable trade-in device. Phones as old as the iPhone 6, Galaxy S6, Galaxy Note 4, original Pixel or a slew of handsets from Motorola, OnePlus, LG and others count as eligible devices.

If you're switching to Verizon or opening a new line of service, you can get even more money back in the form of a Verizon gift card. After buying your OnePlus 8, head to Verizon's website and enter the promo code VZONEPLUS; Verizon promises you'll get your $150 gift card in eight weeks.

Customers adding a OnePlus 8 on a new smartphone line while porting over their existing phone number to Verizon can get a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug. (You'll get an email two weeks after buying the phone with a link for redeeming that offer.)

Verizon's 5G network is built primarily on mmWave technology, which delivers much faster speeds than rival 5G networks, although coverage isn't as widespread. Verizon has launched this high-speed 5G coverage in 34 cities, with plans to reach 60 by the end of 2020; it's also building lower-band 5G coverage to extend the reach of its network.