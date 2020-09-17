OnePlus Nord N10 5G price and camera just leaked — and it’s coming to the US

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be the next member of the OnePlus Nord family. But this one is actually coming to the U.S., and with some attractive specs.

Android Central, citing an inside source, has revealed some key details about the new cheap OnePlus phone. Its source says that the new handset, which is codenamed "Billie," will cost under $400 and will launch later this year.

While the Nord N10 has a budget price, it hasn't stopped OnePlus from installing a 64MP main camera, the largest single sensor it's ever added to a phone. There's also an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP auxiliary sensors on the back, although we don't know what selfie camera (or even cameras) will be on the front.

Powering the Nord N10 will be a Snapdragon 690, which is a step down from the Nord's Snapdragon 765G chipset. However the 690 still offers 5G connectivity as standard, meaning the Nord N10 will be nicely future proofed for when 5G becomes available in your location.

Accompanying this chipset will be a minimum of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus tends to offer two RAM/storage options on its phones, typically 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. It's unlikely OnePlus will offer 12GB RAM for the Nord N10. but hopefully it'll still offer the larger storage capacity for users who love to stuff their phones with, photos, videos and apps.

There's no drop in display quality however. The Nord N10 will have a 6.49-inch FHD OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. That's slightly larger than the original Nord's 6.44-inch screen, but the same resolution and more importantly the same refresh rate.

Allegedly OnePlus wants to keep all its phones at 90Hz or higher from now on, something that will give it a distinct advantage over other budget phones, like the Google Pixel 4a and iPhone SE 2020, which stick with a basic 60Hz.

According to Android Central, the Nord N10 is likely to debut after the OnePlus 8T, the refreshed edition of the OnePlus 8 series. That's likely going to launch in October, going by previous years. So perhaps expect a late October or even a November launch for the Nord N10.

Also coming "later in the year" is an even cheaper Nord handset, codenamed "clover," which will cost around $200. This device is rumored to use a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen, three rear cameras, a huge 6,000 mAh battery and a much less powerful chipset, potentially a Snapdragon 460 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.