OnePlus 10 Pro specs leak just tipped two big upgrades

We've seen the OnePlus 10 Pro allegedly leak in renders and a dummy unit, but now the specs sheet appears to have leaked, too. While most of the listed specs look identical to the excellent OnePlus 9 Pro, there are two potential upgrades worth noting.

The first one is pretty obvious, as the new OnePlus phone is expected to rock the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. But the leaked specs also show a slightly larger battery —5,000 mAh compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro's 4,500 mAh power pack. Considering how good battery life was on this year's phone, we'll happily take a larger power pack for even more longevity.

This leak comes courtesy of 91mobiles, in collaboration with OnLeaks. Considering OnLeak's reliability, we're willing to bet this leak is pretty close to accurate. It all also makes a lot of sense given how predictable OnePlus have become.

The leaked OnePlus 10 Pro specs are as follows.

OnePlus 10 Pro leaked specs

Display 6.7-inch QHD+ Refresh rate 120Hz CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen1 RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras 48MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto with 3.3x optical zoom Front camera 32MP Battery 5,000 mAh Water resistance IP68

As you can see from the rumored specs, the OnePlus 10 Pro looks like a radical departure from the OnePlus 9 Pro. We certainly don't expect anything groundbreaking, though OnePlus could still surprise us (such as with the rumored 125W charging).

We also don't know much about the OnePlus 10 Pro cameras at all. Given how much better the OnePlus 9 Pro was versus all previous OnePlus phones, the 10 Pro could definitely have some photography tricks up its sleeve.

If you'll recall, the 8GB/128GB OnePlus 9 Pro never materialized in the US, with OnePlus later canceling it due to the chip shortage. It's unclear if that will remain true this year, though the shortage is expected to continue well into 2022.

Rumors suggest that OnePlus could launch the new phone very soon, but in China exclusively. The rest of the world might have to wait until April to get their hands on the OnePlus 10 Pro, though that's far from confirmed.

With the Galaxy S22 launch reportedly right around the corner, the competition for the best Android phones in early 2022 will likely be fierce. But if you're looking for a new handset right now, the OnePlus 9 Pro is on a killer sale. Check out our best Black Friday phone deals page for more info.