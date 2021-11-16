OnePlus 10 Pro renders show massive camera bump

A new batch of renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro have revealed what we might expect from the 2022 flagship. Though images of the upcoming phone suggest that it will retain much of what makes OnePlus unique, this potential look at the OnePlus 10 features a new design that looks as though it was pulled directly from the Samsung Galaxy S21 .

This fresh batch of renders, which come courtesy of Zouton and OnLeaks , show off the OnePlus 10 Pro in exquisite detail. Zouton was vague in its post on whether these were official renders leaked from staff at OnePlus, or if these were in-house renders based on rumors about the device. While Tom’s Guide has not been able to independently verify the veracity of these renders, OnLeaks does have a good reputation of getting early mobile phone intel.

(Image credit: Zouton | OnLeaks)

Much of what can be seen here is par for the course for OnePlus phones, including the hole-punch camera on the front of the device and the physical mute switch that has become synonymous with the lineup in recent years — something typically exclusive to Apple devices.

What stands out most about the OnePlus Pro 10 in these renders, however, is its camera bump, which is eerily reminiscent of that of the Samsung Galaxy S21. Of course, this is all dependent on the renders being true.

Though the OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera bump in these renders doesn’t extend all the way to the top of the back of the device like on the S21, it’s nevertheless certainly inspired by Samsung’s 2021 flagship. Of course, this design has been widely adored by Samsung users, so it stands to reason that OnePlus enthusiasts should appreciate it, too.

(Image credit: Zouton | OnLeaks)

Internally, the OnePlus Pro 10 will supposedly be powered by the brand new Snapdragon 898, which is expected to bring with it a plethora of speed and power consumption improvements. The phone’s alleged 6.7-inch OLED display will run at up to 120Hz, and a reported 5,000 mAh battery could also offer125W charging — a shocking feat, if true, as it would almost double the charing speed of the OnePlus 9.

According to Android Police, the OnePlus 10 Pro is currently being tested in Europe and China, but an official launch is expected to take place in January or February of 2022. It’s reasonable to assume we’ll see further renders and more information regarding the phone before then, though.