OnePlus 10 Pro possibly leaked with strange camera bump and curved display

The OnePlus 10 Pro, the rumored next flagship phone from the Chinese company, could have a hefty and strangely shaped rear camera module.

That's going by images of a clamed OnePlus 10 Pro dummy unit posted on Twitter by David Kowalksi, aka xleaks7, as well as Fathom Bracelets, a leather and fabrics bracelets manufacturer. While the dummy unit shows that the OnePlus 10 Pro could have a curved display, the camera module looks like a radical departure to that of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

(Image credit: XLeaks7 | Fathom Bracelets)

One the back of the phone, we can see the previously rumored camera bump, which, like the Samsung Galaxy S21, blends into the back housing. We're hoping that such a module could hold a suite of upgraded cameras with improved color tuning from OnePlus' partnership with camera maker Hasselblad.

However, we've seen this camera module teased before in renders, supposedly based on leaks. So this dummy unit could be mocked up from them rather than any actual OnePlus information; take all this with a dose of skepticism.

As for the screen it's set to be a curved display that melts over the edges. Given the OnePlus 9 Pro had a curved display, as have all previous 'Pro' handsets form the brand, it would be no surprise if the OnePlus 10 Pro follows suit.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: XLeaks7 | Fathom Bracelets) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: XLeaks7 | Fathom Bracelets) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: XLeaks7 | Fathom Bracelets)

That's about all we can tell from these dummy images. It's looking like the OnePlus 10 Pro will be about an evolution in phone design rather than a massive departure from that of the best Android phones.

Other rumors suggest that the OnePlus 10 Pro will ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. While not a Snapdragon, early reports indicate it could be on par with the Apple A15 Bionic found in the iPhone 13. If true, the OnePlus 10 Pro could be the first Android phone to catch up with iPhones in terms of performance.

As for release date, it's rumored the OnePlus 10 Pro could launch in January or February of 2022. This would push the launch a month ahead of the OnePlus 9's release cadence, which came out in March of this year.

Either way, the OnePlus 10 Pro is looking to be a unique device if it manages to deliver. Of course, we're curious to how the Hasselblad-tuned cameras will match up against the Google Pixel 6 Pro. And if you're in the market for a new phone, be sure to check out our Black Friday deals page for the latest discounts.