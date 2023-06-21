Nothing Watch could be coming to fight Galaxy Watch 6 and Apple Watch 9

Fans of Nothing’s fondness for transparent tech will be happy to hear that the company could launch its first smartwatch in the not-too-distant future. That’s what Twitter leaker @stufflistings claims, at any rate, having noticed that a CMF trademark Nothing filed earlier this year has now been categorized as a smartwatch.

Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t feature any additional information, so we can’t really say what a Nothing Watch (1) might have to offer. But considering the company’s emphasis on the mid-range, and trying to offer premium features for a lower price, it would make sense for a Nothing smartwatch to follow that same philosophy as it tries to offer one of the best smartwatches for the money.

While the #NothingPhone2 is right around the corner, if you remember, I spotted this trademark, dubbed CMF By Nothing a couple of months ago.Well, turns out it's a smartwatch.Have also spotted the Nothing D395 in the smartwatches category on the Indian BIS certification 😀… pic.twitter.com/0npHX0Zy0rJune 20, 2023 See more

Plus, given Nothing’s love of making tech transparent, even teasing transparent USB-C cables, we fully expect a smartwatch to have some kind of transparent casing. Perhaps the device will have other design flourishes, akin to the Nothing Phone (1)’s Glyph lighting effects.

Renders from JunSeo Oh have previously shown us what a transparent Nothing Watch (1) could look like, and the results are rather impressive. If a real-life Nothing smartwatch looks anything like it, fans are likely to go nuts for it.

The Nothing Watch would get pretty stiff competition if it were released this year, as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to launch at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in late July. And the Apple Watch 9 should debut at the Apple September event. Then there's the Google Pixel Watch, which has been met with mixed reviews.

Unfortunately, there’s never any guarantee that a trademark filing will translate into a physical product you can go out and buy. We’ve been burned by that sort of thing in the past, most recently with filings suggesting Apple would be releasing its mixed reality headset as the “Reality Pro” running on “xrOS”.

We did get that headset in the end, but it was called the Vision Pro, and ran on VisionOS. But it does show that companies can and do file trademarks for things they never intend to use. We can’t say whether Nothing will ever release a smartwatch, or when it might arrive. But at least the trademark means Nothing would, at the very least, like to have that option at some point.

But who knows, maybe the company will have a surprise or two ready when the Nothing Phone (2) launches next month. It’s been confirmed that the phone will launch on July 11, which is a little less than three weeks away. In the meantime, you can keep on top of all the latest news and rumors about the phone in our Nothing Phone (2) hub.