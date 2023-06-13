It’s official — Nothing Phone (2) is launching July 11 and it's coming to the US

We'll be seeing the Nothing Phone (2) launch July 11. And this handset is coming to the U.S.

Nothing's next phone will debut at an online event starting at 11am EST (4pm BST) and streamed via Nothing's website. It was suspected that Nothing was about to make this announcement, not only because it's been about a year since the Nothing Phone (1) arrived, but also because a device believed to be the Phone (2) has been making the rounds to get certified for use in various countries.

Come to the bright side. Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST. Join us for the official launch on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/WoSw0gLJOxJune 13, 2023 See more

To ramp up the hype and intrigue for the event, Nothing's using the tagline "Come to the bright side," and has also released a promo video showing the phone's name, its distinctive glyph interface, plus some octopus tentacles for good measure.

In a previous teaser, Nothing confirmed that it would be launching the Phone (2) in the U.S. market. The original Nothing Phone (1), while heavily promoted, wasn't sold in America. Now U.S. shoppers will be able to try and buy this device, but why would they want to? The rumor mill can tell us more.

Reasons to look forward to Nothing Phone (2) launch

The Phone (1) was a decent first try at making a phone, but Nothing was never going to dethrone the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google on its first attempt. Fortunately, Nothing's said it's aiming for a "more premium" product this time around than the middling-specced Phone (1) was, which could turn the heads of users who'd otherwise buy a Samsung Galaxy S23 or Google Pixel 7.

For rumored specs, the Phone (2) is looking like it'll use a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset (Nothing confirmed it was using an 8 series chip but not which version), a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display, 50MP dual cameras on the back, 256GB of storage and a 5,000 mAh battery. The only other detail currently confirmed by Nothing is that there will be three guaranteed years of software updates, taking the phone from Android 13 to at least Android 16.

When launch day finally arrives, we'll be keen to see what else Nothing may try to do to set itself apart from the smartphone establishment. Leaked renders suggest a design very similar to last year, including the unique Glyph Interface that gives various notifications and other information to the user without needing to check the display. The only major difference appears to be the edges, which will be curved on the Phone (2) after being flat on the Phone (1).

Stay tuned to our Nothing Phone (2) hub for all the latest news and leaks and our eventual review to see if Nothing has what it takes to crack our best phones list.