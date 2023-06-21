Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro color options tipped in new wallpaper leak

We’re still a few months away from the launch of the Google Pixel 8 series, but we are starting to see a trickle of information about what to expect from the phones. The latest, courtesy of Android Authority , reveals what looks like official Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro wallpapers — this in turn, gives us an idea of what colors to expect.

Android Authority claims that these wallpapers came from a source within Google, and shows how Google will offer each device in four colors, for a total of six. As has been the trend throughout the Pixel series’ lifetime, each color is expected to get a unique wallpaper that should match its hue.

Apparently, these wallpapers have been designed by Andrew Zuckerman, the filmmaker and photographer who created the wallpapers for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lineups.

The Pixel 8 is tipped to arrive in Haze, Jade, Liquorice and Peony coloring, with respective wallpapers in green, light blue, purple, and pink. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro is tipped to arrive in Jade, Liquorice, Porcelain and Sky, with respective wallpapers of green, black, gray and blue.

You can see all the different wallpapers tipped to come with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro over on Android Authority .

The color names and the wallpapers don’t exactly match up, and it’s bizarre that the Jade Pixel 8 would come with a blue-hued wallpaper. Especially when the Pixel 8 Pro’s wallpaper is reportedly a shade of green, which feels like the more sensible option.

Android Authority does note that these names are apparently just internal names, and may change with the release of both phones. So the Jade Pixel 8 may not totally match the Jade Pixel 8 Pro. Not that choosing the same name for two different devices, even just internally, would make any kind of logical sense.

Things aren’t quite adding up in terms of the names and wallpapers on show, so our advice is to treat this leak with some skepticism. It’s always good advice where pre-release information is concerned, but it’s especially prudent when things aren’t making much sense.

No doubt we’ll hear more about the Pixel 8’s coloring as we get ever closer to launch. Typically Google launches its newest flagships in October, which means we still have about four months to wait before we find out what’s going on. In the meantime, you can keep on top of the latest news and leaks over in our Google Pixel 8 hub.