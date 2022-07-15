Northern Ireland vs England live stream — how to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 match for free

The Northern Ireland vs England live stream might look like a dead rubber on paper (England have already qualified for the UEFA Women's Euro 2022), but national bragging rights are at stake and both teams will desperately want the win.

The great news is that you can watch it for FREE in many European countries, but don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Northern Ireland vs England: channel, start time The Northern Ireland vs England live stream takes place today (Friday, July 15).

► Time — 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

England come into this game knowing their place in the quarter-finals is already booked. A 1-0 win over Austria in the Lionesses' first match was followed by a historical 8-0 thrashing of Norway, confirming that England will be marching on regardless of the result in this match.

The group stage hasn’t been quite as kind to Northern Ireland, who sit in last place in Group A without a single point to their name. Granted, the side wasn’t realistically expected to advance any further. Euro 2022 is Northern Ireland’s first major tournament, and they came into it ranked 47th in the world — that’s the lowest rank of any team to have made the finals.

With a wealth of talent in their ranks, England were always the favorite to top the group, and even picking up just a point against Northern Ireland will confirm that. In fact, because of their superior goal difference, even a defeat will almost certainly see England finish first.

Even with the disparity in talent across the two teams, Northern Ireland will come into this game looking to exit the tournament on high by causing an upset. Not to mention with national pride on the line this game will be anything but throwaway for either side.

Find out what happens by watching a Northern Ireland vs England live stream and don't forget to check out our full guide to how to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 for full fixtures, groups and more.

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K., Austria, France, Netherlands, Spain, Italy and several other European nations then you can look forward to FREE Northern Ireland vs England live streams.

That's because free-to-air channels in those countries will be showing some or all of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams. For instance, in the U.K. you'll be able to watch every single game on BBC and the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). There's a full list below.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Northern Ireland vs England live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Northern Ireland vs England live streams around the world

How to watch Northern Ireland vs England live streams from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch the Northern Ireland vs England live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Northern Ireland vs England live stream on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the Northern Ireland vs England live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can look to streaming service ESPN Plus for the Northern Ireland vs England live stream. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

The service costs $6.99 a month and offers access to a whole bunch of live sports beyond the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 including NHL, college basketball, PGA tour golf, LaLiga and Bundesliga futbol/soccer and Top Rank boxing.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Northern Ireland vs England live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) As you'd expect, given that the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament takes place in England, coverage of Northern Ireland vs England is free to air in the U.K. The game will be shown live on BBC One and also streamed on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and the BBC Sport (opens in new tab) website. Going on holiday during the tournament? Sign up to ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to. Just make sure you have a valid U.K. TV licence.

How to watch the Northern Ireland vs England live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Those lucky Aussies can watch the Northern Ireland vs England live stream in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 on Optus Sport (opens in new tab). Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD. Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group A