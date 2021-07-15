New Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 chipset could blow away the Galaxy Watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will pack an upgraded chipset promising a performance boost, according to a new report.

SamMobile, a website often credited with several Samsung specs leaks, says the next Galaxy Watch will feature the exclusive Exynos W920 chip. This chip is reportedly designed just for the upcoming lineup of Samsung smartwatches.

All previous versions, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, are powered by an Exynos 9110 chipset. According to SamMobile's intel, the fresher W920 chip's CPU provides 1.25x faster processing compared to the Exynos 9110, as well as 8.8x smoother graphics performance.

The existing Exynos 9110 already makes two of the best smartwatches as good as they are, so the updated version should only improve the user experience.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 3 guide, we offered reasons you should still buy last year's model. But after learning about what's expected under-the-hood, we might suggest waiting it out. Not only is the next Galaxy Watch reveal just a few weeks away, but it's also teasing substantial performance upgrades.

The latest chipset could also be optimized for the Galaxy Watch 4 software. From what we know, the smartwatch will run the new unified Google Wear OS, in addition to Samsung's own One UI Watch platform. One UI Watch looks awesome in particular, promoting a more cohesive device ecosystem for the company's users.

Beyond software and processing, we know the Galaxy Watch 4 might offer 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, plus a Super AMOLED displays protected by Gorilla Glass DX. The smartwatch should come in an LTE version, too.

As for price and special features, a recent (and since-deleted) Amazon listing for the Galaxy Watch 4 revealed it could cost about $275 and come with body composition analysis, in addition to familiar tools like sleep tracking, blood oxygen reading and heart rate monitoring.