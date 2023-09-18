New on Netflix: 5 shows and movies to watch this week (Sept. 18-24)

Looking to check out what's new on Netflix this week? This week's Netflix new releases include the fourth and final season of the original series Sex Education. We’ll follow the students of Moordale Secondary as they make their debut at Cavendish Sixth Form College, which feels worlds away from the academic world they once knew.

Netflix viewers can also indulge in Love Is Blind season 5, Netflix's "pod-based" dating reality show rife with plenty of feel-good love stories and drama that's just as messy.

This week's new on Netflix list also features the documentary The Saint of Second Chances, which explores Mike Veeck, son of baseball Hall of Famer Bill Veeck, and his journey to clear his family’s good name. Meanwhile, Japanese anime series Kengan Ashura season 2 brings burly brawler Ohma “Ashura” Tokita back into the arena for a series of knock-down, drag-out fights to the death.

Plus, Spy Kids: Armageddon explodes onto the streaming service, bringing the cheesy but well-loved franchise back to the cultural zeitgeist with a thrill ride that follows a new generation of young heroes who are joining the family spy game.

Read on for our day-by-day listing of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

The Saint of Second Chances

Raised in the shadow of father and Hall of Famer Bill Veeck, Mike Veeck's name was long tainted by scandals in the baseball world. While the Veecks revolutionized the ballpark experience with their innovative entertainments, one disastrous misstep threatened Mike's legacy. After being ousted from the sport, he set out on a journey to restore his good name and reconnect with his family. When an unexpected revelation hits, Mike (whose younger self is played by Charlie Day) walks a path that transforms into a tale of redemption, all narrated by Jeff Daniels.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 19

Kengan Ashura season 2

Diving back into the brutal world of underground battles, gladiator Ohma "Ashura" Tokita (Kaiji Tang) enters the arena once more with renewed resolve and fresh techniques. As he confronts a barrage of bloodthirsty enemies in combat all eager to bring him down, every move from his past and every lesson he's learned along the way quickly become part of his arsenal. All the while, his loyal handler Yamashita (Keith Silverstein) places his faith in Ashura as he emerges victorious from each fight. But in this high-stakes game, he's got to do more than just survive. He has to defend his honor, too.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 21

Sex Education season 4

As they walk the unfamiliar halls of Cavendish Sixth Form College, Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and the rest of the Moordale Secondary crew feel in over their heads. While Otis grapples with the challenge of launching his clinic, Eric hopes for a fresh start. But Cavendish is a revelation that champions kindness, which makes it a new frontier for the Moordale students. Meanwhile, across the pond, Maeve (Emma Mackey) dives deep into academics under acclaimed author Thomas Molloy at Wallace University. The fourth and final season of this British teen comedy has a lot going on.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 21

Love Is Blind season 5

Netflix's dating sensation returns once more with a new pool of singles from Houston, Texas asking the age-old question: is love truly blind? The game remains the same. Men and women go on "dates" in separate pods, revealing themselves to their partners only after they make the decision to get engaged. Of course, while there are plenty of storybook relationships, there are also lingering pasts, dubious friends, and plenty of drama bombs. Will the new couples sink or swim without ever having met in person? You'll just have to be there.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 21

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Remember Spy Kids? Robert Rodriguez's iconic family spy adventure is back with new heroes and a new attitude in this reboot. Secret agents Nora and Terrence Tango-Torrez, played by Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi, find their legacy at stake as their children, Patty (Everly Carganilla) and Tony (Connor Esterson), inadvertently play right into the hands of game developer and evil genius Ray "The King" Kingston (Billy Magnussen). They help to spread a virus that gives him control of the world's technology, which forces the Torrez family to team up and make the whole "being a spy" thing a family affair. Can they save the world from Kingston's evil clutches in a couple of hours? Probably!

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 22

Everything new on Netflix: Sept. 18-24

SEPTEMBER 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 (Netflix Family)

Now that Opaline has captured Sparky's Dragonfire, the evil Alicorn is stronger than ever — and she won't stop until she has all the power of Equestria!

SEPTEMBER 19

Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer (Netflix Comedy)

Comedian Kountry Wayne delivers a rousing stand-up set about life as a dad of 10, how to know if a woman likes you and why he keeps it real with Jesus.

Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. But it all fell apart when Mike blew up his dad's career. Exiled from the game, the younger Veeck spent the next few decades clawing his way back, determined to redeem himself. The Saint of Second Chances is wildly unexpected, full of heart, and keeps you laughing through a comeback story unlike any other.

SEPTEMBER 20

Hard Broken (LB) (Netflix Series)

A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives.

New Amsterdam: Season 5

SEPTEMBER 21

The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death Tournament continues — without Ohma. As the mighty gladiators clash, a shadowy figure plots a violent coup.

Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) (Netflix Series)

After an intense battle, a severely wounded Seven must bounce back to defend Chicken Island and his friends from another ruthless Shadow assassin.

With Maeve in America and Moordale closed, Otis must find his footing at free-spirited Cavendish College — but he's not the only sex therapist on campus.

SEPTEMBER 22

The Black Book (NG) (Netflix Film)

After his son is framed for a kidnapping, a bereaved deacon takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him.

How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) (Netflix Film)

Her two best friends are mapping out a bright future. Ma Fé? She’s broke, uninspired and under a tight deadline to produce a book she can't write.

Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns and triangles in search of true love.

SEPTEMBER 22

When a game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents must work together to save their parents — and the world.

Leaving Netflix this week

No titles are leaving Netflix this week

