New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of November 28

In a change of pace, one of the biggest titles new on Netflix this week isn't a Netflix original. Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt and a slew of other famous folks, hits Netflix this week and is a likely entrant to our list of the best Netflix movies roundup.

As someone who saw it in theaters, I can attest to the fact that Bullet Train is a fun and funny shot of adrenaline. It feels like what would happen if you asked someone to make a John Wick movie that was funny and more about an ensemble than its star. Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Causeway, Eternals) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron) practically steal the whole film, while Bad Bunny's role as a hitman named The Wolf is memorable in its own right.

Also this week, we've got a big return of a popular Netflix show that's already nearing its end. Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 will kick things off for the final chapter of Kate (Sarah Chalke) and Tully (Katherine Heigl)'s life-long story of friendship.

One new movie sure to get people talking is Netflix's adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence novel Lady Chatterly's Lover. This edition stars Emma Corrin (Princess Diana from The Crown) and Jack O'Connell (Skins)!

Elsewhere, Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his father, iconic filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., in "Sr." Also, get ready for more JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, and Snack VS. Chef, a tasty-looking food competition series where chefs look to re-invent classic snacks. If done right, it could make it to our list of the best Netflix shows.

Need more? Already devoured the new movies and shows from this weekend? Well, get ready for the 2022 World Cup.

But that's what's already come out, here's what's new on Netflix this week:

What's new on Netflix this week?

Our picks are in bold, Netflix's synopses are in italics.

Arriving on Netflix November 28

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Action Pack Saves Christmas (Netflix Family)

As Hope Springs gets ready to celebrate the holidays, Teddy uses his toys to take away all the festive cheer — unless the Action Pack can stop him!

Arriving on Netflix November 29

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Creature Cases: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Everyone's decking the halls to get in the holiday spirit. But Sam and Kit are blasted back in time to the Ice Age and meet some wooly new pals!

Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger returns to executive produce season three of CRIME SCENE, the acclaimed documentary series exploring the ways in which certain locations aid and abet criminal activity.

Returning to his hometown of Crawley, England, Romesh Ranganathan riffs on veganism, his kids — and offers a peek into the making of his comedy special.

Arriving on Netflix November 30

(Image credit: NETFLIX)

A Man of Action 🇪🇸 (Netflix Film)

In this drama inspired by the life of Lucio Urtubia, an anarchist targets one of the world's biggest banks with an ingenious counterfeiting operation.

When enemies from the past kill his wife and brother-in-law, a former mafia enforcer and his daughter flee to Milan to plot their revenge.

After waking up from a coma with no memory of the night when his entire family was murdered, a young man and his psychiatrist try to untangle the truth.

Twelve chefs channel their inner food scientists to re-create classic snacks and invent their own original treats for a $50,000 prize.

A cure for some and a curse for others, widely prescribed anti-anxiety medication is examined by patients and experts in this revealing documentary.

Arriving on Netflix December 1

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dead End 🇵🇱 (Netflix Series)

A group of people sharing a ride accidentally switches cars with a bank robber, who then pursues them to retrieve the stolen money he left in the trunk.

Jolyne’s troubles have only multiplied, but her mission is clear; do everything she can to stop Father Pucchi’s plan from succeeding.

Featuring interviews with his accomplices and victims alike, this deep dive explores how a master con man scammed French elites out of millions of euros.

Haunted by her past, a talented singer with a rising career copes with the pressure of success, a mother's disdain and the voices of doubt within her.

When an explosion in the Norwegian mountains awakens an ancient troll, officials appoint a fearless paleontologist to stop it from wreaking deadly havoc.

Basketball Wives: Season 1

Basketball Wives: Season 2

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

The Happytime Murders

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA: Season 3

Meekah: Season 1

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy

Arriving on Netflix December 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix Series)

For Kate and Tully, no obstacle is too big when it comes to their lifelong friendship. But is there one mistake that could tear them apart forever?

In a dystopian world, as an epidemic spreads through verbal communication, a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist immune to the disease.

Unhappily married aristocrat Lady Chatterley begins a torrid affair — and falls deeply in love — with the gamekeeper on her husband's country estate.

My Unorthodox Life takes you on a journey through Julia Haart’s untamed, unpredictable and unorthodox life. After fleeing her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, Julia Haart inspired millions around the world with her story of liberation, instantly becoming a spearhead for the modern women’s movement. In this season, Julia is forced to navigate yet another avalanche of personal and professional challenges. When she and her husband surprise the world with a blindsiding removal as CEO – followed by filing for a divorce – Julia is left to battle for control of her business empire, which quickly turns contentious. Will she lose everything or gain more than she could ever imagine? Within her family, Julia must find a way to reconnect with her daughter Batsheva, guide her daughter Miriam in her first committed relationship with a woman, and dissuade her son Aron who is determined to drop out of secular school to attend Orthodox yeshiva full-time.

On a cold Christmas Eve, selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out.

Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his late father in this documentary chronicling the life and eclectic career of pioneering filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.

Warriors of Future 🇭🇰 (Netflix Film)

When a meteor carrying a destructive plant strikes the world, a suicide squad is given hours to save their post-apocalyptic city from total collapse.

Arriving on Netflix December 3

(Image credit: Scott Garfield)

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

Arriving on Netflix December 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Leaving Netflix this week

Surprisingly, little is leaving Netflix this week.

Leaving 11/30/22

Bridget Jones's Baby

Clueless

The Color Purple

Hancock

He's Just Not That Into You

Ink Master: Seasons 3-4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

