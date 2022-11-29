Willow release date and time: how to watch online with Disney Plus

Andowyne's under a new threat, so you'll need to watch Willow online to see how its old hero will help protect the land he already saved from the evil Queen Bavmorda.

Willow release date, time and more Release date and time: Willow episodes 1 and 2 debuts on Wednesday (Nov. 30) on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET. Full release schedule below.

Interestingly enough, Willow looks a lot different from the classic film. This new series, as you'll see below, looks a lot more traditional. With the visuals of a modern fantasy story, and lacking the peculiar oddities of the original film, Disney Plus' Willow looks to appeal to younger audiences far more than its peculiar predecessor.

But, yes, Warwick Davis is back in the cloak of Willow Ufgood. Only this time he has a new generation to help figure out their way. Our potential favorite, looking at the cast, is Graydon — who is played by Tony Revolori. Yes, the actor who played Flash Thompson in the MCU Spider-Man movies is here.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Willow online, and here's the trailer:

When does Willow come out on Disney Plus?

Willow drops on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (Nov. 30), at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST / 7 p.m. AEDT.

Willow release schedule

Willow has 8 episodes in total. The first two Willow episodes come out on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and additional episodes drop on the following Wednesdays.

Willow episode 1: Nov. 30, 2022

Willow episode 2: Nov. 30, 2022

Willow episode 3: Dec. 7, 2022

Willow episode 4: Dec. 14, 2022

Willow episode 5: Dec. 21, 2022

Willow episode 6: Dec. 28, 2022

Willow episode 7: Jan. 4, 2022

Willow episode 8: Jan. 11, 2022

How to watch Willow internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to The Santa Clauses.

Willow cast

Warwick Davis reprises the role of Willow Ufgood, an aspiring wizard, but he doesn't necessarily lead the cast at first.

New cast members include: