New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of December 19

A trio of big Netflix releases await this week, and it feels like there's at least one big present for everyone to open. The biggest item of them all, we'd say is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson's modern noir sequel.

This chapter sees Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) return to solve a new murder, except this time tech mogul Miles Bron (Edward Norton) has invited everyone to his own murder mystery — as a joke. We won't spoil how things go wrong next, but safe to say: Mr. Blanc has a new puzzle (or two) to solve.

Before that, Emily in Paris season 3 arrives, and it finds the titular protagonist trying to do two jobs at once. In very Fred Flintstone-like move, Emily's still working at Savoir for Madeline, and letting Sylvie think she's left that outlet for her new firm.

Then, on Christmas Day, Netflix's latest Witcher offering — The Witcher: Blood Origin — drops. It's the story of how we got the first Witcher ever, and features Michelle Yeoh as a sword-wielding badass.

So, let's get down to a day-by-day breakdown of what's new on Netflix this week!

What's new on Netflix this week?

Our picks are in bold, Netflix's synopses are in italics.

Arriving on Netflix December 19

Trolley 🇰🇷 (Netflix Series)

A sudden tragedy brings the wife of a congressman out of her private life and forces her to confront family secrets and her own troubling past.

Trolls

Arriving on Netflix December 20

A Not So Merry Christmas 🇲🇽 (Netflix Film)

Cursed by a fairy, grinchy Chuy wakes up to discover he's lived a full year, but is doomed to remember only Christmas Day. Every year. From now on.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 🇯🇵 (Netflix Anime)

When sinister forces threaten the peace of Brittania, a young prince embarks on a perilous journey to save his loved ones and discover his true powers.

Arriving on Netflix December 21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner 🇰🇪 (Netflix Film)

After falling victim to a scam, a desperate man races the clock as he attempts to plan a luxurious destination wedding for an important investor.

Emily in Paris: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

A year after moving to Paris for her dream job, Emily arrives at a career and romantic crossroads that will force her to decide where her future lies.

I AM A KILLER: Season 4 🇬🇧 (Netflix Documentary)

Premeditated deeds, tragic accidents or acts of self-defense? Murderers recount the harrowing crimes that landed them in prison with life sentences.

Arriving on Netflix December 22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 🇯🇵 (Netflix Series)

The games are deadlier, this world more wild and cruel; but will Arisu ever make it back to the real world — and will it be worth everything he's lost?

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre 🇨🇦 (Netflix Comedy)

Acclaimed comedian Mathieu Dufour shares stories about paintball mishaps, McDonalds misdeeds and more in this freewheeling stand-up special.

Arriving on Netflix December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix Film)

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Piñata Masters! 🇲🇽 (Netflix Series)

Which of seven competing teams will be the Piñata Heroes? Their piñatas must be colorful and creative, and impress the picky judges: a group of kids!

Arriving on Netflix December 25

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 🇲🇽 (Netflix Series)

Ana and Mariana deal with a lawsuit and new business while maintaining the facade of their relationship. But chaos arises when true feelings blossom.

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical (Netflix Film)

An extraordinary girl with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination takes a daring stand to change her story — with miraculous results. Meet Matilda.

Time Hustler 🇧🇷 (Netflix Series)

After being hit in the head, a man wakes up in 1927 to discover that he’s the spitting image of a famous bandit — and decides to make the most of it.

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix Series)

More than a thousand years before the world of The Witcher, seven outcasts in the elven world unite in a blood quest against an unstoppable power.

Vir Das: Landing 🇮🇳 (Netflix Comedy)

Vir Das dives deep into his childhood in India, the perils of outrage and finding his feet in the world for his fourth Netflix stand-up special.

Leaving Netflix this week

Surprisingly, nothing is leaving Netflix this week. So, here's what's leaving at the end of December:

Leaving 12/27/22

Instant Hotel: Season 1

Leaving 12/28/22

Shrek the Musical

Leaving 12/31/22

1BR

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Little Princess

Blood Diamond

Blow

Blue Jasmine

Casino Royale

Chocolat

Eyes Wide Shut

I Love You, Man

Life as We Know It

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

New York Minute

Point Break

Police Academy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

