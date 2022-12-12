New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of December 12

This week, your Netflix membership gets you as varied a swath of new shows and movies as ever. For starters, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph solve a Santa murder mystery in a holiday special.

Then, Sonic the Hedgehog is going into the multiverse, while Harry & Meghan Vol. 2 concludes its docuseries. And then there's a new drama series starring up-and-comer Noah Centineo (To All The Boys, Black Adam).

If you never saw its first run, Murderville is a series where Arnett plays detective Terry Seattle, who is accompanied by celebrity guest stars. Oh, and Bateman and Rudolph will be improv'ing their way through, as they didn't get the script. It's yet to drum up the kind of buzz that many of the best Netflix shows have, but that above trio of stars, plus a 50-minute run time, is a low investment situation.

But that's what's already come out, here's what's new on Netflix this week. And if you think it's a little light this week, you're not alone. Fortunately, Netflix's upcoming weeks are stocked more befittingly of one of the best streaming services, with Emily In Paris season 3 and Glass Onion.

What's new on Netflix this week?

Our picks are in bold, Netflix's synopses are in italics.

Arriving on Netflix December 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure 🇯🇵(Netflix Anime)

Gudetama, the lazy egg, reluctantly embarks on an adventure of a lifetime with Shakipiyo, a newly hatched chick, who is determined to find their mother.

Gudetama, the lazy egg, reluctantly embarks on an adventure of a lifetime with Shakipiyo, a newly hatched chick, who is determined to find their mother. Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

The critically-acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series returns to East Los Angeles College (ELAC) to give viewers another honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball. Directed by Greg Whiteley, Adam Leibowitz, and Daniel George McDonald, the series picks up a year after COVID caused an abrupt and emotional end to ELAC’s championship run in 2020.

The critically-acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series returns to East Los Angeles College (ELAC) to give viewers another honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball. Directed by Greg Whiteley, Adam Leibowitz, and Daniel George McDonald, the series picks up a year after COVID caused an abrupt and emotional end to ELAC’s championship run in 2020. Single’s Inferno: Season 2 🇰🇷 (Netflix Series)

A new cast of singles comes together on a remote island seeking love. Who will find that special someone and make their escape to a luxurious getaway?

A new cast of singles comes together on a remote island seeking love. Who will find that special someone and make their escape to a luxurious getaway? Tom Papa: What A Day! (Netflix Comedy)

In his signature hilarious and joyful fashion, Tom shares the highs and lows of parenting, his reliance on modern technology, rescuing his pet pug, and how his marriage has evolved over time.

Arriving on Netflix December 14

Don't Pick Up The Phone 🇬🇧 (Netflix Documentary)

This docuseries follows the investigation into a hoax caller who talked managers into strip-searching employees at fast food businesses across the US.

This docuseries follows the investigation into a hoax caller who talked managers into strip-searching employees at fast food businesses across the US. Glitter 🇵🇱 (Netflix Series)

In 1976 Sopot, Poland, three determined women navigate social and political changes as they strive to find independence, financial freedom and love.

In 1976 Sopot, Poland, three determined women navigate social and political changes as they strive to find independence, financial freedom and love. I Believe in Santa (Netflix Film)

After five happy months dating Tom, Lisa's horrified to learn he's obsessed with her least favorite holiday. Is it time to give Christmas another chance?

After five happy months dating Tom, Lisa's horrified to learn he's obsessed with her least favorite holiday. Is it time to give Christmas another chance? Kangaroo Valley (Netflix Documentary)

In the Outback, a kangaroo joey named Mala faces famine, frosts and a pack of hungry dingoes as she endeavors to survive her incredible first year.

Arriving on Netflix December 15

Harry & Meghan Vol. II

The Big 4 🇮🇩 (Netflix Film)

Acclaimed Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto will be back with this new action comedy film.

Acclaimed Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto will be back with this new action comedy film. The Hills: Season 1

The Hills: Season 2

Sonic Prime (Netflix Family)

When an explosive battle with Dr. Eggman shatters the universe, Sonic races through parallel dimensions to reconnect with his friends and save the world.

When an explosive battle with Dr. Eggman shatters the universe, Sonic races through parallel dimensions to reconnect with his friends and save the world. Violet Evergarden: Recollections 🇯🇵 (Netflix Anime)

An emotionally scarred former child soldier becomes a letter writer in this condensed recap of the moving, gorgeously animated award-winning series.

An emotionally scarred former child soldier becomes a letter writer in this condensed recap of the moving, gorgeously animated award-winning series. Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (Netflix Comedy)

Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) is back and this time, the case is critical. Along with his two celebrity guest stars, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, he is on a mission to figure out...who killed Santa?

Arriving on Netflix December 16

A Storm for Christmas 🇳🇴 (Netflix Series)

Destinies collide when extreme weather traps travelers and workers at an airport, forcing them to spend the final hours leading up to Christmas together.

Destinies collide when extreme weather traps travelers and workers at an airport, forcing them to spend the final hours leading up to Christmas together. BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths 🇲🇽 (Netflix Film)

An acclaimed journalist and documentarian goes on a dreamlike introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity.

An acclaimed journalist and documentarian goes on a dreamlike introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity. Cook at all Costs 🇨🇦 (Netflix Series)

In this kitchen contest, home cooks bid on ingredients to create dishes that will impress celebrity guest judges — and win the cash left in their bank.

In this kitchen contest, home cooks bid on ingredients to create dishes that will impress celebrity guest judges — and win the cash left in their bank. Dance Monsters (Netflix Series)

In this feel-good competition, amateur dancers disguised as CGI avatars bring their best moves, hoping to win $250,000 — and a second shot at their dreams.

In this feel-good competition, amateur dancers disguised as CGI avatars bring their best moves, hoping to win $250,000 — and a second shot at their dreams. Far From Home 🇳🇬 (Netflix Series)

A scholarship to a top school transports Ishaya to the luxurious world of Nigeria’s 1%, but a looming secret threatens to take it all away ... and more.

A scholarship to a top school transports Ishaya to the luxurious world of Nigeria’s 1%, but a looming secret threatens to take it all away ... and more. Paradise PD: Part 4 (Netflix Series)

Without a functioning police force, the town faces threats from scheming billionaires, vindictive artists, backstabbing AI and more.

Without a functioning police force, the town faces threats from scheming billionaires, vindictive artists, backstabbing AI and more. Private Lesson 🇹🇷 (Netflix Film)

Posing as a private tutor, Azra secretly coaches students on achieving their goals in life and love — but not without a few bumps in the road.

Posing as a private tutor, Azra secretly coaches students on achieving their goals in life and love — but not without a few bumps in the road. The Recruit (Netflix Series)

A fledgling lawyer at the CIA becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

A fledgling lawyer at the CIA becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Summer Job 🇮🇹 (Netflix Series)

Ten Gen Z contestants go on their dream vacation. But for a shot at staying in a luxury villa — and to win €100,000 — they have to work real jobs.

Ten Gen Z contestants go on their dream vacation. But for a shot at staying in a luxury villa — and to win €100,000 — they have to work real jobs. The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (Netflix Documentary)

Survivors' and rescuers' accounts and minute-by-minute footage fuel this gripping documentary about the deadly 2019 volcanic eruption in New Zealand.

Arriving on Netflix December 18

Side Effects

Leaving Netflix this week

Surprisingly, little is leaving Netflix this week.

Leaving 12/14/22

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Merlin: Seasons 1-5

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Leaving 12/15/22

The Danish Girl

If you want to browse by specific genres, check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix, best comedies on Netflix, best Netflix documentaries, best romantic movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix.

Plus, dig into Netflix hidden features which will let you access secret categories, games and more.