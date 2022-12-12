When does Harry & Meghan Vol. 2 come out on Netflix? Release date, time and trailer

Harry and Meghan Vol. II on Netflix is continuing the intimate portrait of the couple — their story, their way. The first part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated docuseries premiered last week and is streaming now. It gives viewers a revealing look at their love story, the challenges they've faced since their globally televised wedding and their decision to leave the royal institution.

Harry and Meghan Vol. II release date and time Harry and Meghan Vol. 2 drops Thursday, Dec. 15 at 3 a.m. ET.

Vol. 1 is streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab).

The Harry and Meghan Vol. 2 trailer indicates that the couple isn't pulling any punches. The first part of the docuseries didn't drop any earth-shattering bombs, nor did it heavily criticize the royal family. However, in the trailer, Harry mentions "gaslighting" and Meghan talks about being "fed to the wolves."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world in January 2020 when they stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, moved to California and launched their own commercial and charitable endeavors. They opened up about the choice in a much-watched, much-talked about interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Now, they take the spotlight again in a docuseries two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?). The doc features Harry and Meghan describing events and emotions in their own words, as well as unprecedented commentary from friends and family. Historians also weigh in on the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Harry and Meghan Vol. II on Netflix.

Harry and Meghan Vol. II will stream on Netflix (opens in new tab).

Part 2, consisting of episodes 4-6, will be released Thursday, Dec. 15 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT.

Episodes 1-3 dropped Thursday, Dec. 15 and are streaming now.

Harry and Meghan Vol. 2 on Netflix trailer

At the beginning of the Harry and Meghan Vol. II trailer, the prince wonders what would've happened to them if they hadn't "gone out when we did." The docuseries moves on to covering the Duke and Duchess' exit as senior members of the royal family and subsequent move to California to build a new, independent life for themselves.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal

In September 2020, months after they had stepped down from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Productions signed a multiyear deal with Netflix that would pay them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming. While no monetary figure was confirmed, sources at the time said the deal was worth over $100 million.

However, the deal has yet to yield any completed projects and the Harry and Meghan docuseries will be the first to stream. Meghan's animated series, Pearl, was canceled before it was even made. Harry's Invictus Games documentary is reportedly still on track, and other projects are said to be in the works.