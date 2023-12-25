New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Dec. 25-31)

The end of December is here, so check out what's new on Netflix this week and ring in the new year with a new show or movie.

The week's major standout is Berlin, a prequel to the wildly popular Money Heist. It focuses on the titular character as he rounds up his ragtag group of experts to pull off one of his biggest scores yet: a multi-million dollar jewel heist.

There's also Pokémon Concierge, a feel-good, stop-motion animated series that follows Haru, a young woman who pampers Pokémon on an idyllic tropical resort while their trainers are away. She also takes care of an adorable Psyduck as the pair zip around the island to take care of each monster's wishes.

Want more to watch? Your wish is our command. Though there isn't a ton of new content being added this week, you can browse our complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week below.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Comedian Ricky Gervais presents his latest stand-up special, in which he explores the impending doom of the apocalypse as he sees it through the lens of his unapologetically bold humor. The mastermind behind hits like The Office makes light of provocative topics like the potential end of humanity, the weirdness of family weddings and funerals, and even artificial intelligence. Thinking about the future might be terrifying, but Gervais' signature irreverent humor makes it feel, well, still terrifying, but easy to laugh at, too.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 25

Thank You, I'm Sorry

(Image credit: Netflix)

One day out of the blue, Sara (Sanna Sundqvist) finds her seemingly perfect life with husband Daniél (Mattias Ramos) and son Eliot (Amaël Blomgren Alcaide) is shattered, leaving her to navigate pregnancy and parenthood alone. She receives some unexpected support from her estranged sister, Linda (Charlotta Björck), an unpredictable woman with an unruly dog. As Linda rejoins Sara's world, the sisters reconcile after their tumultuous past and rediscover their ties as family, even if they don't truly get along or appreciate the other's company at first.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 26

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare is a documentary that delves into the dark underbelly of wilderness therapy, once heralded by Steve Sartisano, its controversial founder. Set in the Utah desert, Steve's Challenger Foundation promised transformation for troubled teens through rigorous challenges and a $15,900, 63-day program. But this apparent solution for troubled teens was soon marred by scandals and a number of accusations, including child abuse and negligent homicide, particularly following the tragic death of a 16-year-old girl.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 27

Pokémon Concierge

Pokémon Concierge is a charming stop-motion journey into Pokémon paradise. Join Haru (Karen Fukuhara) as she takes on the role of concierge at the luxurious Pokémon Resort. There, Pokémon of all kinds receive the royal treatment and plenty of pampering. Each episode follows Haru as she takes care of the resort's guests, while also uncovering deeper insights about herself and the world of Pokémon. Oh, and there's plenty of Psyduck, too.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 28

Berlin

This Money Heist prequel puts the enigmatic past of Berlin (Pedro Alonso) front and center. It explores the titular character's early escapades. As he plans a heist to lift $44 million in jewels, he assembles a crew of exceptional criminals, each with their unique expertise including Keila (Michelle Jenner), a cybersecurity expert, Damián (Tristán Ulloa), Berlin's ally, thrill-seeker Cameron (Begoña Vargas), Roi (Julio Peña), locksmith and loyal accomplice; and Bruce (Joel Sánchez), a gadget and weapons expert. Together, they work to pull off the jewel heist against incredible odds, but that's what they do best, after all.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 29

Everything new on Netflix: Dec. 25-31

DECEMBER 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) (Netflix Comedy)

The BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning mind behind The Office, Extras and Afterlife takes the stage for a provocative new stand-up special, riffing on the end of humanity, political correctness, family weddings, funerals and Artificial Intelligence.

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1

DECEMBER 26

Thank You, I'm Sorry (SE) (Netflix Film)

Suddenly alone during the late stages of her pregnancy, Sara receives an unexpected lifeline when Linda, her estranged older sister, arrives.

DECEMBER 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

The brutal conditions of an infamous wilderness therapy camp — and the alleged abuse of the troubled teens who attended — are exposed in this gripping tell-all documentary.

DECEMBER 28

Pokémon Concierge (JP) (Netflix Family)

DECEMBER 29

Berlin (ES) (Netflix Series)

Back to his golden age before the events of "Money Heist," Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever.

DECEMBER 31

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 12/27/23

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions

Leaving 12/28/23

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/30/23

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour

Us

Leaving 12/31/23

8 Mile

American Beauty

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Field of Dreams

Friends with Benefits

Get Him to the Greek

Gladiator

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda

Lost in Translation

Love Actually

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

The Wolf of Wall Street

