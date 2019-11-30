Don't wait for Cyber Monday: Nest Thermostat just hit lowest price ever

The Nest thermostat has never been this cheap. Right now ahead of Cyber Monday Amazon has the Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd gen for just $139, which is the lowest price ever and is $109 off the regular price.

This smart thermostat works with Alexa, so you can say "Alexa, increase the temperature on the thermostat," on those colder winter days. (It works with Google Assistant, too.) You can also set auto schedules so you can save energy (and money) when you're not at home.

Nest Learning Thermostat (v3): was $249 now $139 @ Amazon

At $109 off, the Nest Learning Thermostat is at its lowest price ever. This smart thermostat can help you save money with its home and away assist modes and auto-schedule modes. And it works with Alexa and Google Assistant. View Deal

Another handy feature of the Nest Learning Thermostat is Home/Away assist mode. The setting automatically adjusts the temperature after you leave, so you don't waste heat or cool air when you're out.

While you can control the Nest with your voice, you can also remotely control the smart thermostat with the Nest app on your phone or tablet. When you're at home, the Farsight feature can spot you from across the room, lighting up the Nest thermostat to show the time, temperature or weather.

In our Nest Learning Thermostat review, we praised its large display and its ability to work with multiple smart home systems. It also benefits from easy installation and an intuitive interface.

We don't expect the deal to last long, so we would head over to Amazon now to grab it. And be sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals hub to see all the best sales as they stream in.