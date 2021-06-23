Microsoft's new Xbox Series X monitors promise to supercharge your gaming

Microsoft is working on making it easier to find a display that can get the most out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S .

This effort will come in the form of an expanded “Designed for Xbox" program. It will highlight monitors and screens with multiple HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K, HDR and variable refresh rate, all of which Microsoft promises will "deliver an immersive, high fidelity experience unlike anything seen before."

In order to qualify for such a badge, displays will need to have at least three HDMI 2.1 ports, run a 4K resolution and 120Hz, sport HDR and variable refresh rates.

Combined, these features will let people lucky enough to have found an Xbox Series X restock the chance to see how the best Xbox Series X games look and run at optimal quality. And such displays are likely to pair well with our best gaming PCs as well. And these monitors would probably do a good job with the PS5, not that Microsoft will tell you that.

Currently, a trio of monitors are set to come with the “Gaming Features for Xbox” badge. The 55-inch Philips Momentum 559M1RYV 4K gaming monitor got the badge thanks to features like DisplayHDR 1000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to facilitate variable refresh rates, and a dedicated Xbox picture mode. When it launches worldwide this summer, it will come with a premium price tag of $1,599 to match the superior features.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The 43-inch Asus Strix Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XG43UQ, has similar specs but is smaller and is coming in October for a slightly more reasonable $1,400.

And just below the $1,000 mark is the 28-inch Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV. It will arrive in the fall and offers DisplayHDR 400 support for $950.

These three displays are monitors, not TVs. Some might baulk at paying $1,000 for just a display, but it’s worth noting that for gaming, monitors tend to offer less latency between controller inputs and action happening on screen.

For people who want a TV, we suggest you check out our best TVs list. And before it’s too late, take a look at our best Prime Day TV deals, as you’ll find a selection of screens that have some of the key features to make 4K console gaming a joy.