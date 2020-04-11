Microsoft Surface Go 2 launch is imminent — and the iPad should be worried

Nearly two years after the launch of its predecessor, the release of the Microsoft Surface Go 2 could be imminent. And based on leaked specs we've seen in the past, Apple's entry-level iPads could have some serious competition from Microsoft.

Citing sources close to Microsoft's plans, MSPowerUser (via TechRadar) reports that the Surface Go 2 could launch within the next few weeks. That may peg it for an early to mid-May launch.

It's worth noting that Microsoft's Build developer conference is proceeding as a digital-only event from May 19 to May 21, so it's possible that the company will take the wraps off of its new affordable 2-in-1 around that time. However, Build is generally focused on Windows updates, so it's no guarantee that we'll see new hardware at the event.

A Surface Go 2 leak from last month revealed some pretty impressive specs for Microsoft's upcoming tablets, including a dual-core Intel Core m3-1800Y processor with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Intel UHD 615 graphics. There may also be a lower-end model available that packs an Intel Pentium 4425Y CPU.

These specs could make the Microsoft Surface Go 2 a serious threat to the $499 iPad Air, which starts with just 64GB of storage and packs only 3GB of RAM.

The original Microsoft Surface Go carries a starting MSRP of $399, and we expect its successor to go for a similar price. The Microsoft Store currently lists the Surface Go as out of stock, lending more weight to the possibility of Microsoft clearing space for an imminent Surface Go 2 launch.