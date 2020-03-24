Microsoft Surface Go 2 specs leaked — and it could crush the iPad Air

A new iPad vs Surface war is brewing, this time with the Microsoft Surface Go 2 set to go up against the iPad Air. A new leaked spec list shows that the upcoming machine is ready to crush Apple’s slim tablet with some Windows 10-powered gut upgrades.

We've already seen previous rumors pointing to the Surface Go 2's Intel Core m3-8100Y processor running on 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD unit, which would be a big upgrade from the previous model.

Now we have an alleged full spec release courtesy of Twitter user _rogame, who confirms there will be two options. The top model will have:

Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU running at 1.10GHz with 2 cores/4 threads with a boost speed of 3.4GHz

Intel UHD 615 graphics

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

There will also reportedly be a base option with the following:

Intel Pentium CPU 4425Y running at 1.70GHz with two cores, four thread and no boost

Intel UHD 615 graphics

8GB RAM

128GB SSD

The two Surface Go 2 models, compared. (Image credit: _rogame)

Both machines will run full Windows 10 64-bit, so you will have access to all Windows 10 apps including full Adobe Photoshop.

There’s no suggested price yet yet, but the current Surface Go starts at $399. It seems logical that Microsoft keeps that price for the new version. If so, it will crush the iPad Air (and the base iPad) in terms of specs and flexibility.

The iPad Air starts at $499 with only 64GB of storage and $649 for the 256GB SSD model. Both iPad Air models have just 3GB of RAM which, even with the Windows 10 overhead, should make the Surface Go 2 a much faster machine capable of handling more programs and web browser tabs open at once. The Surface Go could also prove to be stronger alternative to the base iPad, which starts at $329 with 32GB of storage and packs Apple's A10 chip.