Mexico vs Poland live stream and how to watch World Cup 2022 game online

The Mexico vs Poland lives stream will see Polish striker Robert Lewandowski look to make his mark on football’s biggest stage — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Mexico vs Poland live stream, date, time, channels The Mexico vs Poland live stream takes place Tuesday, Nov. 22.

► Time 4 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 23)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Mexico coach and former Barcelona manager Gerardo Martino will be hoping to keep a current Barcelona player quiet as Mexico launches its World Cup campaign, and it's not just Robert Lewandowski that he will have to contend with. The ‘fourth game curse’ has seen El Tri eliminated in the last 16 of every world cup since 1994. Most of the country’s players ply their trade in Mexico’s own domestic league but some have moved to Europe. The likes of Napoli’s Hirving Lozano, Ajax’s Edson Álvarez and Wolves’ Raúl Jiménez are some of the most important players in the side. Another European-based star, Sevilla’s Jesus Corona is usually one of the first teams on the team sheet but will, unfortunately, miss the tournament through injury.

Despite boasting one of the best strikers in the world in Lewandowski, Poland have not performed to expectations on the international stage. Having not reached the knockout stage since the 1986 World Cup, hopes were high at the 2018 edition of the tournament, but The White Eagles finished bottom of their group. To assist Lewandowski, manager Czeslaw Michniewicz can call upon plenty of players with top European pedigree. Piotr Zielinski and Wojciech Szczęsny are two of the first names on the teamsheet for two of Italy’s biggest clubs while Matty Cash is a Premier League regular at Aston Villa.

With Argentina the heavy favorites for Group C and Saudi Arabia seen as underdogs, the Mexico vs Poland live stream could almost be considered a playoff for a spot in the knockout rounds, and well worth a watch.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams hub.

How to watch the Mexico vs Poland live stream wherever you are

The Mexico vs Poland live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Mexico vs Poland live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Mexico vs Poland live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Mexico vs Poland live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Mexico vs Poland live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Mexico vs Poland live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Mexico vs Poland live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Mexico vs Poland live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Mexico vs Poland live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Mexico vs Poland live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Mexico vs Poland live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Mexico vs Poland live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Mexico vs Poland live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Mexico vs Poland live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).