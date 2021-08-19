Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream: how to watch online, fight card

The Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream set for Saturday, August 21, wasn't exactly supposed to happen. An eye injury took Errol Spence Jr. out of competition, and his welterweight fight night dreams of taking on Manny Pacquiao were delayed.

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream start time Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas is on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas at the at the T-Mobile Arena.

► Time (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST)

► Pacquiao vs Ugas (approx. 12:30 a.m. ET)

• U.S. — Watch on Fite

• Canada — Watch on Fite

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Aus. — Watch on Kayo Sport

• Phi. — CNN

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

And because of that torn retina, Yordenis Ugas (a +295 underdog to Pacquiao's -375 favorite), is entering the main event.

What's most exciting for this fight is that Pacquiao is fighting for a title he never lost: the WBA (Super) Welterweight championship. Pacquiao was stripped of the title due to inactivity. But don't look past the current champ: this isn't the first time Ugas has been a last-second replacement for a big fight.

In April 2017, Ugas replaced Mario Barrios to take on Nelson Lara, who he dispatched in the second round with a TKO from a right to the temple. Ugas again fought as a late-replacement in August 2017, to fill in for Shawn Porter against Thomas Dulorme (who he beat by unanimous decision).

So, while Pacquiao is the favorite, Ugas is in his zone in these moments. Coming into fill a spot at the last second is his game. Could Ugas somehow pull off the upset, because Pacquiao hasn't been training for him? Only time will tell.

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This one is simple, yet pricy: Fite and Fox Sports PBC PPV will both offer Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live streams. They are both selling the card at the same price: $74.99 USD.

The Fite app has a near ubiquitous presence, available on smart TVs (including Samsung, LG, Sony, Sharp, Panasonic and more), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iPhone, Android, Xbox One, PS4, Chromecast, Android TV and web browsers.

The Fox Sports app is available on Android, iPhone, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox, Android TV and web browsers.

How to watch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live streams with a VPN

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live streams, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live stream in the U.K., giving them another feather in their cap.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Again, Fite has the fix for fight-nite fans in The Great White North. Fite doesn't advertise all of its international pricing, but we're guessing it could be around $94.83 CAD (which $74.99 USD converts to).

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can catch Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas via Kayo Sport where it's a $49.95 AUD PPV.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Kayo Sport account, as if you were back home.

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas live streams in the Philippines

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those watching in Pacquiao's home country of the Philippines have three options, including CNN on free TV channel 9. CNN is also available on Cignal channel 10 and Sky Cable channel 14.

Curiously, CNN Philippines' front page has a "live stream" box that works right now. It's unclear if this stream will also offer the fight live for those outside of the Philippines.

CNN notes that "the fight will also be shown" on GMA7 and TV5 before saying that fans "can pay to watch the live stream on Upstream.PH and GMovies." Which makes it sound like GMA7 and TV5 will also give out live streams. At this moment, we can't find the live streams on either GMA7 or TV5.

Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas fight card

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas (c) for the WBA (Super) welterweight championship

Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz; Welterweights

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja; Featherweights

Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon; Featherweights