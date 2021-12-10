Manchester City vs Wolves live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Manchester City vs Wolves live stream sets up a clash between the Premier League leaders and a Wolves side that has dipped in form after a fine start to the season. Still, City are reeling after a loss to RP Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek, and Wolves will hope to capitalize on their downswing.

Man City vs Wolves live stream, date, time, channels Manchester City vs Wolves live stream takes place Saturday, December 11.

► Time 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Wolves are currently sitting in 9th place after going winless in the last three matches. Still, they remained even against second-place Liverpool last week until a late goal by Divock Origi. They've played well against Man City before, sweeping the 2019-20 season series. But it'll be a more difficult run this time around, especially on City's home turf.

Bruno Lage will be counting on his midfield, led by Ruben Neves, to stand up to the dominating City. But he may need to do some tinkering with his lineup, as captain Conor Coady has a tweaked ankle that could make him miss his first league game of the season.

Meanwhile, City are happy to welcome Kevin De Bruyne back to the first team, but Phil Foden and Nathan Ake are likely to be out following injuries in the RP Leipzig game. Fortunately, Pep Guardiola has a ton of options at hand, including surging players Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo.

The Champions League loss may put an extra zip in the team's step. And they can count on home field advantage; City have lost just one of their past nine home games against Wolves.

Can Wolves jump on the chance that City are in a bit of a slump? You can find out what happens by watching the Manchester City vs Wolves live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Manchester City vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Wolves live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester City vs Wolves live stream on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and on the NBCSports.com website.

Kickoff time is Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT.

To access the action, you'll need to subscribe to one of two special passes. The Matchday Pass costs $39.99 and will show 140 live matches, while the more comprehensive Premier League Pass is $64.99. This will include all 380 matches on-demand, and totally ad-free. Plus, you get highlights and analysis packages, including some from Sky Sports in the U.K.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBCSN. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option. This costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Manchester City vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and NBCSN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.

Fubo.TV If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and NBCSN.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester City vs Wolves live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man City vs Wolves live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Manchester City vs Wolves live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man City vs Wolves live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Manchester City vs Wolves live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.