Tottenham vs Leicester live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Tottenham vs Leicester live stream normally offers plenty of goals and excitement — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Tottenham vs Leicester live stream date, time, channels The Tottenham vs Leicester live stream takes place tomorrow (Saturday, September 17).

► Time 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub) or on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Spurs remain unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season. However, they put in a very poor performance and lost 2-0 to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday. It was the first defeat for Antonio Conte’s side since April and could prompt some changes to the starting 11. Heung-min Son is particularly out of form and could make way for Dejan Kulusevski. "We need to be a bit angry and try to have a good reaction. For us it's important to get a win,” the Spurs manager said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Leicester, meanwhile, go into the weekend rock bottom of the table, having only earned one point from their opening six matches. Manager Brendan Rogers is under huge pressure and has conceded that his future at the club remains in the balance. He is likely to hand a debut to newly arrived central defender Wout Faes as his side try to get their season going.

Ricardo Perreira and Ryan Bertrand are both long-term injuries for the Foxes and will miss out on the Tottenham vs Leicester live stream. Lucas Moura is still an injury doubt for Spurs, having missed the trip to Portugal in the week.

Spurs won both Premier League matches between the sides last season, including the dramatic 2-3 win at the King Power stadium thanks to stoppage time goals from Steven Bergwijn. After that midweek defeat, they will be looking to return to form in front of their home fans.

This game normally provides goals. Since 2014, only Arsenal vs Liverpool has seen more hit the back of the net. Will the trend continue? Find out by watching the Tottenham vs Leicester live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Leicester live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Leicester live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Leicester live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Leicester live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

It will also be shown on NBC and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including NBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Tottenham vs Leicester live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Leicester live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Leicester live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Leicester live stream in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Tottenham vs Leicester live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Tottenham vs Leicester live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Tottenham vs Leicester live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Leicester live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Leicester live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Leicester live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).