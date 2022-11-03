Man City vs Fulham live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Man City vs Fulham live stream will be an interesting test of how much the visitors have improved recently —and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Man City vs Fulham live stream date, time, channels The Man City vs Fulham live stream takes place Saturday, Nov. 5.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 6)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Man City go into the weekend in second place, two points behind league leaders Arsenal. A win on Saturday would put real pressure on the Gunners, who face London rivals Chelsea on Sunday. City could have Erling Haaland back. The free-scoring Norwegian forward has missed his side’s recent games against Leicester and Sevilla due to an injury. That did not stop his teammates from getting a win in both those matches.

Fulham have been much improved in recent weeks. Marco Silva has his squad playing some attractive football, although they will have been frustrated to get just a 0-0 draw against Everton last time out. They are unbeaten in four matches and go into this round of fixtures in 7th place. Bobby Decordova-Reid is suspended after getting his fifth yellow card of the season.

The Cottagers do not have a great record when playing at the Etihad Stadium. Last time they were there in the Premier League, in the 2020/2021 season, they lost 2-0. Their most recent visit was a 4-1 defeat in the FA Cup back in February.

Can Silva’s side keep their unbeaten run going, or will the array of talent available to Pep Guardiola once again be too much for them to handle? Find out by watching the Man City vs Fulham live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Man City vs Fulham live stream wherever you are

The Man City vs Fulham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Get three months extra free on ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Man City vs Fulham live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Fulham live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package costs $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Fulham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Man City vs Fulham live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Fulham live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man City vs Fulham live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Man City vs Fulham kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Man City vs Fulham) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Highlights will of course be shown on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.25 p.m. GMT and available via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Man City vs Fulham live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Fulham live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man City vs Fulham stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Fulham live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).