MacBook Pro 2021 with mini-LED display could be released as soon as September

It's looking ever more likely that the MacBook Pro 2021 will arrive this fall, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reiterating that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 could be coming anytime between September and November.

Flagged in his 'Power On' newsletter (via MacRumors), Gurman claimed that the next-gen MacBook Pros were supposedly due earlier this year, but complications around mini-LED display tech production saw their launch pushed back to the fall. According to Gurman, the new MacBook Pros could be released in November at the latest.

While we can't verify this information, Gurman is a fairly reliable tech tipster. And there have been plenty of other rumors pointing towards the next-gen MacBook Pros arriving around September, potentially in the wake of the rumored iPhone 13 range.

The so-called AirPods 3 and Apple Watch 7 are also expected to arrive in the fall.

What to expect from the MacBook Pro 2021

(Image credit: Vito Corleone/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

We're expecting to see the MacBook Pro 2021 bring in a significant redesign, overhauling the somewhat long-in-the-tooth design of the current MacBook Pro M1.

Narrower display bezels are expected to allow the base MacBook Pro to sport a 14-inch display. And the reported use of mini-LED tech in the screen promises to boost the Retina display's brightness, colors and contrast, which could make it a killer device for photographers and video editors.

Beyond the screen, the next MacBook Pros are also tipped to ditch the Touch Bar and also move away from Apple’s ‘USB-C-only’ approach, by adding an HDMI port and super-fast UHS-II SD card slot.

And under the hood, the 14-inch and 16-inch laptops are expected to swap the Apple M1 chip for the rumored upgraded M1X chip. M1X is expected to come with 10 CPU cores (up from eight), made up of eight high performance cores and two energy efficient ones. The so-called Apple M2 chip is now expected to arrive next year and potentially in a new MacBook Air.

In short, the fall could bring one of the biggest external changes to the MacBook Pro in some five years, potentially making the brace of models serious contenders for our best laptops list.