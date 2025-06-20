No smart watch could make me switch from Oura — here's why

I have tracked fitness metrics for years and have used my fair share of the best fitness trackers from Apple Watches, Fitbits and now the Oura Ring.

I went in skeptical when I first got the ring six months ago because I just didn't know what to expect. But I can say with absolute certainty this is the best purchase I have made.

Smartwatches, of course, have their place and are great for some people. For example, the Garmin Vivoactive 6 is suitable for intense training, while the Apple Watch Series 10 is ideal for everyday wear. But what about the distractions and comfort?

I often feel like, although they are smart (duh), smartwatches are trying to do too much. But with the Oura Ring, there is an element of calm. It knows what it is, what it's for, and does it well with impressive accuracy.

Oura Ring 3 Heritage: was $249 now $199 at Amazon I use the Oura Ring 3 Heritage version. This iteration of the ring features a flat edge on the top side, which I believe enhances its sleek appearance. I use it to track workout metrics, sleep, and recovery. It does everything you could need and more for a fraction of the price of the Oura Ring 4.

Minus the distractions

I'm sure most people will agree with me here when I say that one of my pet peeves is being in a conversation with someone and they can't look away from their phone. They pick it up after every notification, or scroll whilst nodding along with what you're saying.... only to lift their head and ask "sorry, what was that?"

Perhaps I'm being cynical, but it's the one thing that gets under my skin. But now it's not the phone causing the distraction — it's the smartwatch.

Now I can be in a conversation with someone, and their stare is fixed to their wrist as their finger swipes and types across the screen. Somehow it seems less overtly rude than being sat with an electronic brick in your hands, but it's still annoying.

Okay, so rant over. But do we really need a screen strapped to our wrists? My answer is no.

24 hour wearability

This is where my love of the Oura Ring comes in. As far as fitness trackers go, it is pretty discreet. I have the Oura Ring 3 in the Heritage design, and I find it goes well with the rest of the jewelry I wear on a daily basis.

I choose to wear the ring on my index finger, and it never gets in the way of what I am doing. The only time I take the ring off is when I'm cooking.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It is equipped to deal with every situation, and being waterproof, I can wear it in the shower, in the pool (to track swimming sessions), or while washing the dishes. It is so comfortable I don't even realise I'm wearing it anymore.

I love that even though, yes, I wear it 24/7 (with a 40-minute break once a week for it to charge), I am not tethered to a screen.

I write about tech for a living, so of course, I love getting to know all of the new advances, but I cannot stand when tech takes over. I am a firm believer that tech should enhance your experience and not distract. That's exactly what the Oura Ring does.

Oura Ring 4: $349 at Amazon The Oura Ring 4 is the newest model of the fitness tracker. In this version, the sensors on the inside of the ring are flat and do not cause indentations in the finger. The ring connects to the Oura app to deliver personalized feedback and daily metrics.

Temperature sensing and recovery

I used to push myself far too hard. Between working out, working, and other life stuff, I wouldn't give myself enough time to rest and recover. While I knew this was the case, I didn't realise how bad it was until I started using the Oura Ring.

Oura forces you to prioritize recovery. This is how you get your scores to be the best they can be. But how does the ring know when you are run down?

(Image credit: Future)

It takes your temperature while you sleep using the sensors. This is how the cycle tracking is able to be so accurate. But It also lets me know when I need to take a step back because I'm about to get sick.

When I got the flu, before any symptoms set in, the ring was a reminder to tell me that there were signs of strain on my body and to take it easy. This meant I was able to shake it off far quicker than usual and avoid any unnecessary strain.

I love simplicity

Okay, so the elephant in the room. Yes, a smart watch can do more. It can store music, be used for payments, receive texts and calls — the list goes on.

But my argument is, why do we need that when we have our phones? I understand that on workouts, it's easier to tap your wrist to start and stop, but daily, I much prefer what Oura can offer.

And that offering is silence and zero distraction.