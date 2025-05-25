I spent 96 hours with the Ringconn Gen 2 Air — 5 things I liked, 2 things I didn’t

I’ve been testing the Ringconn Gen 2 Air for the past 96 hours to see if it can compete with the best smart rings out there, including options from Oura, Samsung, Amazfit and Ultrahuman.

Well priced and surprisingly well-specced, my first impressions of the Ringconn Gen 2 Air are largely positive. With four days of non-stop wearing behind me and a full review in the works, here are five things I love about the Ringconn Gen 2 Air so far, along with two things I don't like.

Like: It’s less than $200 and subscription-free

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

The little brother to the flagship Ringconn Gen 2 ($299), the Ringconn Gen 2 Air is a straight-up bargain at $199. This price puts it in line with the best affordable smart ring I've tested, the Amazfit Helio Ring.

Similar to the Helio Ring — but unlike the industry-leading Oura Ring 4 — the Ringconn Gen 2 Air is also completely subscription-free.

Ringconn Gen 2 Air: $199 at RingConn I'm still in the process of testing the Rinconn Gen 2 Air, but it's already in the running for the best affordable smart ring of 2025. Priced at just $199 and subscription-free, the Gen 2 Air has similar specs and features to higher-end models, like the Oura Ring 4 and Samsung Galaxy Ring, plus a long-lasting battery and comfortable, durable design.

Like: Plays nicely with Android and iOS

One of my favorite smart rings is the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Unfortunately, unless you’re an Android user — I am not — the device is off limits. And to get the most out of Samsung’s finger-based wearable, you’ll of course need to own one of the best Samsung phones.

Ringconn, like Oura, Ultrahuman, Amazfit and others, doesn’t play favorites when it comes to smartphone compatibility. The Ringconn app is available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

Like: Battery life should be good for a week or more

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Ringconn says the Gen 2 Air should last for up to ten days on a single charge. That rating makes the wearable even longer-lasting than the best smart rings , but how realistic is it?

After exactly 96 hours of near-constant wearing, I’ve only used 25% of the battery. At this rate, ten days seems entirely reasonable. Of course, I plan to keep wearing it until the battery fully drains. Stay tuned for my full review where I'l report on those figures.

Like: It’s pretty darn comfortable

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

So far, I'm finding the Ringconn Gen 2 Air pretty darn comfortable. At roughly 3.5 grams, it’s no heavier than an Oura Ring 4. The thickness of the ring varies from 3.1 mm, where the sensors protrude from the inside, to 1.6 mm, where there are no sensors.

While I prefer flush sensors, like on the Oura Ring 4, the pair of 1.5mm tall nubs (which appear to be heart rate sensors) don’t bother me much. Ultimately, the size 11 fits comfortably on my index finger, while looking no different from an ordinary ring in terms of heft or design.

Like: Decent durability

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

The stainless steel exterior of the Ringconn Gen 2 has a few faint micro scratches from my four days of testing, which included dropping it on a hardwood floor not once but twice (accidentally, of course). The interior, where the sensors are, is epoxy resin and shows no signs of wear.

Ringconn says the device is impact- and scratch-resistant, and I believe it. Ringconn also didn't skimp on environmental sealing. With 100 meters of water resistance — the same as the Oura Ring 4, Samsung Galaxy Ring and others — you can wash your hands, shower and even swim with confidence while wearing it.

Dislike: Gen 2 Air weighs more than the Gen 2

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

I strongly dislike confusing product names, and so the following must be said: Despite what may seem logical, the Ringconn Gen 2 Air actually weighs more than the standard Ringconn Gen 2.

According to the brand’s site, the Air weighs between 2.5 and 4 grams, depending on size, while the standard Gen 2 is between 2 and 3 grams, again, depending on ring size.

I weighed both models on my own scale, and the silver size 11 Ringconn Gen 2 Air weighed in at 3.5 grams, while the black size 12 Ringconn Gen 2 checked in at 2.5 grams.

Dislike: No sleep apnea detection

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

The standard Ringcon Gen 2 is one of the few smart rings in 2025 with sleep apnea detection. Unfortunately, the feature is absent on the more entry-level Gen 2 Air. Though this isn't terribly surprising, it is a bummer.

Along with a lighter design and use of titanium alloy instead of stainless steel, sleep apnea detection is one of the key differences that sets the $299 flagship model apart from the $199 entry-level option.

