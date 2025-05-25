I spent 96 hours with the Ringconn Gen 2 Air — 5 things I liked, 2 things I didn’t
Another affordable, subscription-free Oura Ring alternative
I’ve been testing the Ringconn Gen 2 Air for the past 96 hours to see if it can compete with the best smart rings out there, including options from Oura, Samsung, Amazfit and Ultrahuman.
Well priced and surprisingly well-specced, my first impressions of the Ringconn Gen 2 Air are largely positive. With four days of non-stop wearing behind me and a full review in the works, here are five things I love about the Ringconn Gen 2 Air so far, along with two things I don't like.
Like: It’s less than $200 and subscription-free
The little brother to the flagship Ringconn Gen 2 ($299), the Ringconn Gen 2 Air is a straight-up bargain at $199. This price puts it in line with the best affordable smart ring I've tested, the Amazfit Helio Ring.
Similar to the Helio Ring — but unlike the industry-leading Oura Ring 4 — the Ringconn Gen 2 Air is also completely subscription-free.
I'm still in the process of testing the Rinconn Gen 2 Air, but it's already in the running for the best affordable smart ring of 2025. Priced at just $199 and subscription-free, the Gen 2 Air has similar specs and features to higher-end models, like the Oura Ring 4 and Samsung Galaxy Ring, plus a long-lasting battery and comfortable, durable design.
Like: Plays nicely with Android and iOS
One of my favorite smart rings is the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Unfortunately, unless you’re an Android user — I am not — the device is off limits. And to get the most out of Samsung’s finger-based wearable, you’ll of course need to own one of the best Samsung phones.
Ringconn, like Oura, Ultrahuman, Amazfit and others, doesn’t play favorites when it comes to smartphone compatibility. The Ringconn app is available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.
Like: Battery life should be good for a week or more
Ringconn says the Gen 2 Air should last for up to ten days on a single charge. That rating makes the wearable even longer-lasting than the best smart rings, but how realistic is it?
After exactly 96 hours of near-constant wearing, I’ve only used 25% of the battery. At this rate, ten days seems entirely reasonable. Of course, I plan to keep wearing it until the battery fully drains. Stay tuned for my full review where I'l report on those figures.
Like: It’s pretty darn comfortable
So far, I'm finding the Ringconn Gen 2 Air pretty darn comfortable. At roughly 3.5 grams, it’s no heavier than an Oura Ring 4. The thickness of the ring varies from 3.1 mm, where the sensors protrude from the inside, to 1.6 mm, where there are no sensors.
While I prefer flush sensors, like on the Oura Ring 4, the pair of 1.5mm tall nubs (which appear to be heart rate sensors) don’t bother me much. Ultimately, the size 11 fits comfortably on my index finger, while looking no different from an ordinary ring in terms of heft or design.
Like: Decent durability
The stainless steel exterior of the Ringconn Gen 2 has a few faint micro scratches from my four days of testing, which included dropping it on a hardwood floor not once but twice (accidentally, of course). The interior, where the sensors are, is epoxy resin and shows no signs of wear.
Ringconn says the device is impact- and scratch-resistant, and I believe it. Ringconn also didn't skimp on environmental sealing. With 100 meters of water resistance — the same as the Oura Ring 4, Samsung Galaxy Ring and others — you can wash your hands, shower and even swim with confidence while wearing it.
Dislike: Gen 2 Air weighs more than the Gen 2
I strongly dislike confusing product names, and so the following must be said: Despite what may seem logical, the Ringconn Gen 2 Air actually weighs more than the standard Ringconn Gen 2.
According to the brand’s site, the Air weighs between 2.5 and 4 grams, depending on size, while the standard Gen 2 is between 2 and 3 grams, again, depending on ring size.
I weighed both models on my own scale, and the silver size 11 Ringconn Gen 2 Air weighed in at 3.5 grams, while the black size 12 Ringconn Gen 2 checked in at 2.5 grams.
Dislike: No sleep apnea detection
The standard Ringcon Gen 2 is one of the few smart rings in 2025 with sleep apnea detection. Unfortunately, the feature is absent on the more entry-level Gen 2 Air. Though this isn't terribly surprising, it is a bummer.
Along with a lighter design and use of titanium alloy instead of stainless steel, sleep apnea detection is one of the key differences that sets the $299 flagship model apart from the $199 entry-level option.
Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
