Liverpool vs Norwich live stream — how to watch FA Cup game online

The FA Cup fifth round continues with the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream, as the two Premier League teams vie for a place in the competition’s quarter finals.

► Time 8.15 p.m. GMT / 3.15 p.m. ET / 12.15 p.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch FOR FREE on ITV Hub

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Liverpool picked up their first trophy of the season on Sunday, defeating Chelsea in a penalty shootout at the end of a pulsating League Cup final. It was their first domestic cup competition win in a decade.

They've not won the FA Cup since 2006, when they overcame West Ham United at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. Indeed, it is only the second time manager Jürgen Klopp has got his team this far into this competition.

The key questions for Klopp this time around will be about the fitness and focus of his players after their gruelling encounter at Wembley. Players such as Divock Origi, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain look set to feature at Anfield. Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, the hero of Sunday’s penalty shootout, is likely to retain his place. However, Thiago Alcantara, reduced to tears at Wembley as an injury in the warm-up meant he could not feature in the final, remains unavailable for the Liverpool vs Norwich live stream. Roberto Firmino is also out due to injury.

Norwich City have never won the FA Cup — although they did make it as far as the semi-final stage in 1992. They saw off Charlton Athletic and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the previous rounds, but their bigger priority is avoiding relegation and remaining in the Premier League for next season. Manager Dean Smith will surely have at least one eye on his team’s crucial clash with Brentford at the weekend.

Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah are both long-term absentees for the Canaries. Furthermore, full-backs Max Aarons and Brandon Williams are doubts after picking up knocks in their recent 2-0 defeat to Southampton, and Ozan Kabak might miss out due to a shoulder injury. Captain Grant Hanley is suspended.

The Reds have already beaten Norwich City three times this season across all competitions, which means they could create history today: they've never beaten any side four times in one season across the league, League Cup, and FA Cup. The two teams last met in the FA Cup back in the 1989-1990 season. Liverpool needed a replay to earn a 3-1 victory on that occasion, with goals from Steve Nicol, John Barnes and Peter Beardsley.

Both current form and history indicate that Liverpool should overcome Norwich City. However, the home team’s Wembley hangover might give the visitors a chance.

Find out who will progress into the next stage of the competition by watching the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream, and we will show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich live stream for free in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Liverpool vs Norwich live stream will be shown live on ITV1 and ITV Hub, with kick off set for 8.15 p.m. GMT.

If, however, you're an a Brit with a valid TV licence who isn't in the U.K. right now, you can still watch your usual services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN. Read on and we'll explain…

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Norwich live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITV Hub or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich live stream — and indeed, to watch every FA Cup game this season.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's standalone streaming service and is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadian soccer fans can watch the Liverpool vs Norwich live stream on Sportsnet Now. As well as being available via most cable services, Sportsnet Now can also be streamed online, so there's no excuse not to tune in.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those lucky Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Norwich live stream on 10Play — in fact, they can watch every FA Cup tie on the streaming service. 10Play is totally free to tune in to — you just need to sign up with an Australian postcode.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN such as as ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your account, as if you were back home.